Editorial: On this Independence Day, these 'self-evident truths' can still unite us

We are a nation at war with ourselves. A nation that was already fractured along daily deepening ideological lines … approaching an election that threatens to leave at least a quarter of voters convinced that they have been disenfranchised, because their candidate lost ... plunged suddenly into economic turmoil borne of a global pandemic that many do not yet acknowledge ... then further rent asunder by racially fueled civil unrest ... producing escalating, irrational fear and distrust that ripples across the entire political spectrum.

This is not an easy time to celebrate our shared political heritage.

But those fracture lines are what make this Independence Day more important than ever.

Other nations celebrate their independence on the day peasants stormed the government, or rebel leaders signed a peace treaty to end a rebellion against their former rulers, or colonial rulers voluntarily granted them independence. The United States celebrates the day our Founding Fathers declared that South Carolina and 12 other British colonies “are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States” and pledged “our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor” to defend “the united States of America.”

We celebrate this day because our Declaration of Independence was more than a formal declaration of war. It was more than a campaign document to solicit the support of other nations through a recitation of grievances against the kind of England. It was also a statement of values for a nation that would unite itself not around tribe or heredity or land or might but around those values:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

Self-evident. What an extraordinary thing to say. In 1776, those statements weren’t even widely accepted as truths, much less self-evident truths.

Set aside the fact that white men didn’t believe that black men were their equals and didn’t intend to convey that idea here. In a world ruled by monarchs and noblemen and landed gentry, how many of them believed that tradesmen or merchants were their equals? Much less indentured servants? Perhaps there was a general belief that all white men had a right to life. But liberty? The pursuit of happiness?

Self-evident.

The author of that aspirational statement, Thomas Jefferson, owner of slaves, to whom it would not have occurred that women could be created equal to men, was a deeply flawed human being. As were all of the signers of our Declaration of Independence. As are all of us.

Yet those deeply flawed, property-owning white men somehow envisioned something better — a constitutional republic based on the ideals of self-rule and liberty and justice for all, on the belief that all individuals are valuable, and should have the opportunity to make the best of themselves, regardless of societal preconceptions about what they could or couldn’t accomplish.

They laid the foundation for a nation that would be capable of growing into those self-evident truths. A nation that has done precisely that, slowly, to be sure, but that has made progress over the past 244 years and continues to do that today.

This is our common heritage. This is who we are. This is what we believe.

And this is what unites us as Americans.

We are people who believe that all men — that all people — are created equal. That all of us — black and brown and white, rich and poor, liberal and conservative and moderate, Republicans and Democrats and independents, police and protesters and bystanders, Christians and Jews and Muslims, citizens and immigrants and visitors — are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights. That among those rights are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

If we don’t share those foundational beliefs of this nation, how can we even call ourselves Americans?

If we do share them, how can we continue to demonize one another? How can we allow others to drive wedges between us and declare our differences irreconcilable? How can we not stand together on this common ground, and search for — and find — that next step to bring us back to speaking terms, and listening terms, and from there begin to rebuild the trust that not that long ago enabled us to agree to disagree, to come together after an election, and to make the best of our shared choices, win or lose.

Today, on the 244th anniversary of that extraordinary Declaration of our Independence and purpose and values, let us commit to doing all of that.