They marched for a fairer wage, for tolerable working conditions, for basic human dignity. They won advances — modest ones, to be sure, but advances nonetheless.
But the hospital workers strike, which largely ended with a deal between employees and the leadership of the Medical College Hospital — now MUSC — 50 years ago on Thursday, didn’t just result in marginal improvements to the lives of a few hundred black men and women in Charleston.
It helped push the broader civil rights movement forward in vital ways. It opened eyes and opened minds in Charleston to racial injustices. It reminded that achievements like the 1964 Civil Rights Act were only as meaningful as their enforcement.
And a half-century later, the specific problems that drove 12 black women employees to strike, and that drove hundreds to join them in more than 100 days of marches and protests across the city, have in many cases been resolved.
MUSC has put an emphasis on diversity programs both for its hospital staff and for students at the college. Nearly a fifth of the university’s students are minorities, according to its recruitment and diversity staff.
In too many other ways, however, problems remain.
“Now at 83 I find myself ready to risk going to jail again for hospital workers, fast-food workers, teachers and all the others who are standing up for the same things we wanted in 1969,” Louise Brown, one of the 12 workers fired in the decision that prompted the strike, said in an op-ed last year.
Black workers in Charleston County still earn only about 60% of what their white colleagues earn, according to a 2017 report by the College of Charleston Race and Social Justice Initiative.
Black Charleston County residents have been as much as three-times more likely than whites to be booked into county jails in recent years.
Black Charleston County kids are nearly four times more likely to live below the poverty line than their white peers.
The list of disparities is long.
In other words, the 50th anniversary of the hospital workers’ strike shouldn’t be solely about remembering a milestone in civil rights history. It should be about pushing for long neglected changes to bring about brighter futures and better opportunities for Charleston residents.
“And I thank God we were the 12 that got fired,” Vera Smalls-Singleton said in March. “Because of us, that’s why the strike took place. Because everybody stayed out and supported us. And that’s what we have to do today.”
“We have to support one another,” she said.
Indeed we do.