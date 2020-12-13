Editorial: On James Island, living with water is more than par for the course

As Charleston grapples with significant drainage problems and sea level rise, Dutch experts have given the city extensive advice regarding "living with water." It's a catchy phrase, but it's important that everyone understand what it really means.

Fortunately, there's a laudable example on the western edge of James Island. The recently completed renovation of the Charleston Municipal Golf Course did more than refresh a tired, almost-century old course by adding more bounce to its fairways and more contour to its greens.

The project seized the opportunity to ensure the new course not only was better poised to survive sea level rise but also could do more to solve drainage issues in the surrounding residential areas.

It's a complicated story that reinforces the benefits — and the necessity — of regional cooperation on vital issues such as flooding.

The city's course redo coincided with Charleston County's plans to build a much-needed sidewalk along Woodland Shores Road just to the east. Since that work would involve installing pipes in an open drainage ditch, the county was studying what drainage changes should be made; the runoff from nearby homes flows across and under the golf course and ultimately into the Stono River. Homes in this neighborhood, like many in Charleston, experience flooding on a frequent basis.

The county and city were uniquely poised to cooperate on this because the city had recently hired stormwater director Matt Fountain away from a similar job with the county. The city let the county dig out two ponds on the front nine to receive more water, and the city benefited from getting that work for free — and use of the fill dirt. The county also cleared out its existing outfall west of Riverland Drive, which already has improved drainage into the Stono.

"We needed more soil to build up low areas of the course where there's a challenge to get positive drainage to get water off the course," Mr. Fountain says. "It’s one of these projects that’s a perfect example of why governmental entities should talk to each other.”

But that's not the only change. Troy Miller, the golf course architect who designed the work, says his new layout expanded existing ponds and added a few new ones; all told, there are about 20 acres of water there today when before the course had only half that much.

Water reflexively sparks dread in many golfers, but they shouldn't curse this change: Most of the new and expanded ponds are well out of play, and the course's tee boxes and greens largely remain where they have been.

Like Mr. Fountain, Mr. Miller was well positioned to address neighbors' drainage concerns; he's also president of the Riverland Terrace Neighborhood Association, which borders the course to the north. "While it wasn’t a stormwater project, it was always in the front of my mind that we were doing stormwater work,” he says. "We’re moving it out of the areas of play and putting it in places it’s more suitable, increasing the capacity of stormwater and then releasing it naturally."

On the back nine, two ponds were expanded dramatically to create more stormwater capacity, allowing stormwater to get out of Riverland Terrace and Canal Street more quickly. Those enlarged ponds also provided fill to raise the elevation of the course's westernmost holes by a few feet, up to 7 feet in spots, so heavy rain will run off rather than pool. It was a good solution to a longstanding problem.

After Wednesday's ceremonial reopening, Mr. Miller and state regulators walked the course to inspect outfalls related to these ponds to see what might be done to drain them more quickly. (The recent golf course work didn't involve any such work outside the wetland critical line.) Additional work would allow the course's interconnected ponds to be drained before a big storm, enabling them to retain more rain and reduce flooding.

The $2.5 million golf course upgrade was about the game first: restoring one of the nation's oldest municipal courses in the city where the first game of golf was played in the United States in the late 18th century. It was about passing along history and writing new history by encouraging others to take up the game.

But in a demonstration of how Charleston is slowly learning to live with water, it was not enough to focus solely on golf. There's a much longer game the city is playing, and this renovation is a promising tee shot.