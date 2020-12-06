Editorial: On Charleston sidewalks, a welcome ban

Doing business on a city’s sidewalks is a privilege not a right, and Charleston, like many active cities, has had to weigh when such commercial activity carries a significant enough drawback that it needs to act.
Sweetgrass basket weavers have spread their creations over downtown sidewalks for decades, and city leaders have welcomed them, partly because the unique tradition of their craft is among the features that make Charleston a special place. And, frankly, partly because they rarely if ever have attracted any complaints.
The city also welcomed sidewalk dining — at least until some restaurants used the opening to fill sidewalks to the point where it made it difficult or unsafe for pedestrians to pass.
So then the city prohibited it, only later to allow it again — this time with stricter rules about the size of tables and chairs relative to the size of the sidewalk.
And the city recently has allowed a growing number of businesses to have sales associates on the sidewalk offering passersby free samples of this and that. But when the complaints started coming in, City Council was wise to react to them.
Council members voted overwhelmingly last week to ban sidewalk samples, but only on the streets where they have become the most notable problem: King Street and those around the City Market. The ban took effect Dec. 1.
City Council can revisit the ban — much like it did with its ban on sidewalk dining — if businesses can convince enough people that they have learned lessons from the problems of the past or if council members realize their ban has created unintended consequences.
While city attorneys justified the move as one of public safety for pedestrians along narrow sidewalks, City Council was not oblivious to the complaints and citations that swirled around the relatively new practice. The city’s livability officers have written at least 18 tickets since 2018, mostly for aggressive solicitation but also for failure to wear masks and blocking the sidewalk. Most businesses around King Street supported the ban because of those complaints.
Sidewalk sampling, if done in a courteous, respectful way, can add life to the city.
But when those offering samples are perceived as overly aggressive or annoying — to the point where some pedestrians see them and decide to cross over to the other side of the street — something’s not right, especially in a traditional city that values good manners.
Council’s sidewalk-samples ban is a sensible response to those concerns.