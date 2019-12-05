We’re not experts at training military officers, developing professional networks or running a university, so we can’t say for sure that The Citadel’s new sophomore shuffle is as good an idea as it sounds.
But what we can say for sure is that Citadel President Glenn Walters is a Citadel alumnus who worked his way up to second in command in the Marine Corps before retiring as a four-star general, so he certainly knows something about training military officers.
And given his background, we doubt he’s making changes just for the sake of change. To the contrary, he’s laid out sensible reasons for ending the relatively recent tradition of keeping two-thirds of cadets with the same company during their entire college career: to improve cadets’ leadership training, by evening out large disparities in the number of students in each company, which result from different attrition rates; and to curb hazing, or, in his words, prevent “dysfunctional norms from taking root at company level.”
We also can say for sure that The Citadel’s Board of Visitors thought he was the best choice to run the school when it hired him last year, and it supports the change.
One more thing we can say for sure: Keeping cadets in the same company for four years is not a long-standing tradition. As The Post and Courier’s Jenna Schiferl reports, the policy was instituted in the 1960s. That might seem like forever to people who believe the world began when they became aware of it, but it’s not forever to an institution that’s been around since 1842.
Ask older Citadel alumni, and many will tell you that the new system makes much more sense for Citadel graduates who pursue careers in the military, since frequent moves and therefore the ability to adapt to change are central to military life, as well as those who attend The Citadel primarily to become part of its storied professional network, since it helps them build even more close connections, and trains them to be more flexible about building relationships.
It’s worth noting that two institutions whose sole job is to prepare our future military leaders, West Point and the U.S. Air Force Academy, have implemented similar shuffling programs.
The Citadel and its alumni benefit tremendously from its alumni network, so we understand why they’d be worried about anything they think could weaken it. And healthy debate is good for any organization. But we’re disturbed by the way some alumni have registered their opposition to the change: spreading what can charitably be called misleading information and trying to bully the school’s Board of Visitors into scuttling the change.
It’s not true, as critics claim, that the trustees have taken a “passive” approach to the new policy. What’s true is that the trustees have taken an approach that critics don’t like: They voted unanimously in June to support the sophomore shuffle. (The board approved another change Monday, requiring cadets to spend at least three years living in the on-campus barracks before they graduate, that should be popular with traditionalists.)
It’s also not true that the job of college trustees is to micromanage the university. Their job is to set long-term policy and then hire a president to implement that policy. It’s to get involved in implementation only when it’s clear that the president is straying from their vision.
The Citadel notes on its website that members of the Corps of Cadets “live and study under a classical military system that makes leadership and character development an essential part of the educational experience.” People who want to preserve the school’s traditions should recall that character development generally includes honesty. And that an essential tradition of the military is respecting the chain of command.