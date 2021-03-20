Editorial: Now that we know it works, telecommuting should be a priority for SC government

We’ve assumed for years that more telecommuting and other flexible work schedules could benefit the mental health of employees and pay dividends for the environment and everybody's cost of doing business.

The Great Work From Home Experiment of 2020 didn’t just confirm that in many cases it’s quite doable and that it’s not always ideal — in no small part because it inhibits relationship-building and the spontaneous conversations that can spur creativity. It also gave attentive managers (and employees) an idea of which situations don’t work as well as expected and which work better than expected, and how to improve the outcome — and to know when it can’t be improved.

Workers at 25% of SC agencies will be back in-person March 15. All will return by April 5. One out of four state agencies — including several of South Carolina's largest — will have workers back to their job sites full-time a little more than a week after an order from Gov. Henry McMaster.

Smart employers are using that information to adjust their workplaces — shuttering brick-and-mortar offices in some cases, trading for smaller spaces that accommodate a blend of in-person and remote work in others and returning to an all or nearly all in-person workforce in others.

We’re glad to learn that state government is doing the same — although in a slower, more deliberate way than businesses and nonprofits.

State employees started moving back to their offices last summer; only 27% who worked for state agencies were still telecommuting when Gov. Henry McMaster ordered them to return to the office this month, although 45% of higher education employees were still working from home.

S.C. law long has allowed telecommuting where agencies can demonstrate that it’s cost-effective and efficient, but only a few hundred of the 75,000 state employees used that option before the pandemic. And they’re the only ones who will be allowed to continue telecommuting, absent special pandemic-related circumstances, for the time being.

But State Human Resources Director Karen Wingo tells us that the governor’s order for nearly all employees to be back in the office by this past week came with “the expectation” that the Department of Administration would evaluate the lessons from the pandemic, “look strategically at telecommuting for state government” and develop “more robust” guidance over the next several months to help state agencies decide whether and how to allow more telecommuting.

That guidance needs to take into account more than the traditional and immediate efficiency savings — recognizing, for example, that although it’s the employee who saves time and money from not driving to and from the office every day, our environment benefits from less carbon pollution, and taxpayers benefit if enough people stay home to reduce wear and tear on our roads and even reduce the need to widen or build more roads.

We got behind the idea of more telecommuting in 2019, when the Charleston Regional Development Alliance launched an effort to encourage major employers to shift their hours, try compressed work weeks and allow more employees to telecommute, noting that if just 4% of commuters either stayed home or avoided rush hour, we could take 6,700 vehicles off the road. That’s the equivalent of adding a lane along the length of I-526. And similar benefits could be realized in any of our largest cities.

The biggest challenge for state government telecommuting, Ms. Wingo says, is that “our mission is to be accessible to the citizens of the state of South Carolina,” which means more of them need to be physically present in the office than would be the case in businesses.

The other challenge is being able to do what every employer needs to do — determine which employees have the self-discipline to work from home, and which need the motivation of a manager nearby to be productive — but doing it in a way that complies with personnel rules that require people who do the same job to be treated the same. Working that out will be essential, and if it requires changing not just procedures but laws, the Legislature will need to do that.

The other thing the Legislature needs to do is make it clear that while most state employees probably will need to continue to work from the office most if not all of the time, it expects state agencies to be aggressive about at least giving employees the option of working from home.