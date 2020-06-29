Editorial: Now that Calhoun is gone, why rush to dismantle the column?

The passionate argument over Charleston’s most controversial monument, the towering tribute to John C. Calhoun, has cooled somewhat with the removal of his statue and the scrubbing of words and plaques from the base.
Maybe the rest of it — column, base and all — eventually should be removed from Marion Square, too. City Council could vote on such a contract as early as July 14. But we as a community should pause and give ourselves time to think about that rather than rushing to dismantle it.
As calls for removing the statue grew louder in recent weeks — calls that were part of a nationwide reckoning of racism in the wake of high-profile police killings of African Americans — many voices also emerged to suggest that the pillar and base remain in place and be repurposed to honor someone else.
Some have suggested it could be topped by Revolutionary War hero Francis Marion (for whom the square is named) or the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who pastored Emanuel AME Church and was among the nine parishioners murdered there five years ago. Others have suggested the column’s top could become an eternal flame dedicated to victims of white supremacy and to those who have tried to perfect American democracy. Undoubtedly, there are other ideas that deserve to be heard.
Historian Bernard Powers tells us if the monument had an African American component — such as a statue of Marion and some African Americans who helped him fight in the backcountry — it would be not only more inclusive but more metaphorically powerful, particularly if it explained how its base was left over from a time when a very different kind of thinking prevailed.
We don’t pretend to know which idea, if any, might catch on and find public support, and we recognize reaching a consensus likely won’t be easy. But it seems foolish to try to answer such a question in the heat of this moment. And more foolish still to render that question moot with premature, irreversible actions.
Those who supported removing Mr. Calhoun’s statue said it was necessary to begin a new chapter of the city’s history. As we begin this new chapter, we should ask ourselves: What parts of our past, if any, should we continue to value in this new era? Are there any parts of our past that can be used to build something new, something better? Will this new chapter be about building or just tearing down?
Marion Square’s owners, the Washington Light Infantry, apparently told the city they want the entire monument gone. While the square functions as a city park — and while the city has paid to improve and maintain it — the WLI has the final say.
No one is questioning that ownership, but because city money is involved, City Council should have a say. (Removing the statue, column, plaques and lettering cost about $136,637, including donations of $100,000; removing the base and pedestal is expected to cost taxpayers more.)
Before City Council authorizes that, it should hear from its Commission on History, which advises on monuments, as well as from its newly created Diversity and Reconciliation Commission, which is expected to make recommendations regarding new and existing city monuments.
Although we believe removing the statue squandered an opportunity to turn it into a powerful teaching tool, we understand why so many people wanted it gone: Mr. Calhoun’s defense of slavery has more than offset his political achievements. But now that the column and base have been stripped of any connection to him, we don’t understand the rush to dismantle them, rather than doing what Charleston long has done so well: Reuse old structures in creative ways to make our lives more rich, more interesting.
Adaptive reuse has enriched this city in countless ways, giving us a cultural environment built in earlier times but maintained and remade for our own times. Why would we abandon that tradition without at least considering the alternative?
When it comes to monuments, we should be as much or more about building new ones to reflect our values and heroes as we are about dismantling or amending existing ones. What remains on Marion Square may give us a prime opportunity to do just that — a chance we won’t get again if we rush to tear it all down.