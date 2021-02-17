Editorial: North Charleston's Uptown tax district must benefit everyone

North Charleston City Council is poised to take a big financial step to help a developer's large mixed-use project near Tanger Outlets that involves filling almost 30 acres of wetlands. Should the project proceed, the city must use the resulting income stream first to ensure the development does not worsen flooding downstream in Filbin Creek.
The Uptown project — which includes new residential, retail and office space on about 134 acres off International Boulevard — has been on the table for several years. Recently, the Army Corps of Engineers approved a permit to fill the wetlands, and the developer committed to acquire about 780 acres in Berkeley and Dorchester counties near Ridgeville to help mitigate the wetlands loss.
Because rainwater from the Uptown site generally is shed to the east, toward Filbin Creek and ultimately the Cooper River, the development merits close scrutiny from the city during this time of increased awareness of regional flooding challenges: The Cameron Terrace neighborhood, which includes several homes near Filbin, suffered major flooding in 2015. Given the financial subsidy that local governments are considering to pave the way for development, that's even more so the case.
On Feb. 18, City Council will consider giving initial approval to a plan that would divert any increase in property tax revenues from the development — at least for the first 15 years — to a special fund to help pay for public infrastructure there. If it passes, then drainage infrastructure should be the top priority on the list of such work.
It's clear to see why the city is interested in aiding the development, which it figures will help keep nearby property values from declining. But there's less incentive for Charleston County Council and especially the Charleston County School Board to go along with the proposal, as they ultimately will be asked to do if the city gives its green light. These rerouted property taxes ultimately could pay off as much as $75 million in new city borrowing.
These tax-increment financing districts have been commonly used by North Charleston, Charleston and Mount Pleasant in recent decades. In essence, local governments participating in these deals are risking their short-term increases in property tax income in favor of larger tax streams in the future. Supporters say those larger streams would not be possible without the added public investment such districts provide. They're either an investment or a gamble, depending on your point of view.
Since most property taxes on undeveloped and developing property go to fund the schools, getting the School Board to participate would double the amount of money being dedicated to the development. But it also would mean diverting money diverted away from the schools — away from hiring teachers and school counselors and buying textbooks and providing after-school programs.
Since these tax districts began appearing, school districts across the state have been hampered by Act 388, which has drastically reduced their state funding while also limiting their ability to raise property taxes. School districts provide many services, but "economic development" isn't one of them.
The job of our schools is to educate our children. It’s a difficult and expensive job that the state hasn’t been making any easier or less expensive in recent years. And the children who are in school at the creation of a tax-increment finance district will be long gone once the payoff occurs, with no way to regain what they might have lost because school operating funds were diverted to drainage or roads or whatever.
It may make sense for the city to cooperate with the Uptown developer, especially if drainage improvements not only handle the new development but also make the existing flooding situation better, but winning support from the School Board should be a harder sell. Such a deal must benefit everyone.