Editorial: North Charleston's public meetings should deliver best of both worlds

Before COVID-19 arrived and scrambled how everyone did things, local and state governments had been taking gradual steps to broadcast more of their public meetings. The pandemic dramatically sped up those laudable efforts, which should only continue as the public health threat recedes and we fully open back up.
We realize technology isn’t the answer to everything: We have advocated robustly for city councils, school boards and other public bodies to hold in-person meetings whenever possible. We continue to believe such meetings provide more useful interaction and greater accountability than those conducted remotely via a video link.
But we also value how streaming public meetings online — whether those meetings are held in person or virtually — provides us all with greater access to our government. And it also ensures greater accountability for what our elected officials do and say.
On Thursday, North Charleston City Council members are expected to discuss whether to join the growing group of local governments that livestream all their meetings, including committee meetings, and we hope they agree to do just that.
Council has videoed its full council meetings and broadcast them via Facebook for about 10 years, but that effort has not included committee meetings. So the broadcasts have provided only a partial picture — arguably a misleadingly boring one. As with most governmental bodies, much of the real work of shaping policy unfolds in committees; that’s where more details are shared, possible options are evaluated and more interesting comments are made. Full council often acts as a rubber stamp — not because it is one but because it already has done the heavy lifting a week or two before.
Video feeds of this important work not only make it possible for us to listen in when we cannot make the trip to City Hall, but they also can be easily and inexpensively archived online and accessed long after the meeting, which is particularly useful when people realize only after the fact that they’re interested in a particular topic.
There’s actually a laudable reason the city of North Charleston has lagged behind the city of Charleston, Charleston County and others in webcasting its meetings: North Charleston continued to meet in person — with new social-distance protocols — as other governments relied on Zoom and other video conferencing programs to conduct their meetings remotely. It certainly helped that the city happened to own a coliseum and convention center with very large rooms.
But as the pandemic recedes, we encourage the city of North Charleston, and all local governments, to embrace the best of both worlds: live, in-person meetings that also allow remote participation by the public along with livestreaming to allow us to listen in without having to make a trip or be someplace at a certain time.
Such added accessibility and transparency can only be a good thing.