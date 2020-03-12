Editorial: North Charleston takes a sensible step toward flooding resiliency

The city of North Charleston made a smart move when it became one of the region’s first local governments to require new and significantly remodeled homes be raised 2 feet above the base flood elevation set by the federal government.
That was a farsighted, if not inexpensive, change to ensure these homes will be better able to withstand flooding that is expected to get worse over time. However, the change did have an unintended consequence, particularly in those few parts of North Charleston where the height of new homes is limited by law.
So North Charleston City Council should be commended for addressing that, too, when earlier this year it revised those height limits so as not to punish builders for raising their homes.
The ordinance change was most dramatic in the city’s Olde North Charleston Neighborhood Conservation District, where homes are limited to two stories. The change there essentially allows an unfinished, raised ground floor — even one tall enough for parking a car — without counting against the two-story limit.
That part of the city, roughly south of East Montague Avenue between O’Hear and Spruill avenues, has only about 189 homes and far fewer vacant lots, though those lots are relatively low lying. “We didn’t want a negative impact to any development happening,” said Megan Clark, the city’s deputy planning director.
The city made a similar, if less dramatic change in its three districts along the Ashley River, where the height of new home construction has been capped at 35 feet. That limit also has been changed to account for the 2 feet (often referred to as a 2-foot freeboard requirement), potentially allowing a height of as much as 37 feet. About 950 homes are in this area along the Ashley River, roughly between the former Kings Grant Golf Course and Interstate 526.
North Charleston’s move is part of a welcome trend toward preparing for sea level rise.
The city of Charleston has pivoted to permit elevating historic homes in its Old and Historic District, and several governments have adopted the freeboard requirement of building new homes so their first finished floor is at least 2 feet above the federal requirement. Charleston City Council’s decision Tuesday to raise its own freeboard rule from 1 foot to 2 feet for new construction is not expected to necessitate any height amendments because the city’s current rules have flexibility, city planning director Jacob Lindsey said. We had advocated for a broader freeboard requirement, but this compromise is at least a step in the right direction.
College of Charleston professor Norman Levine, who has helped Charleston focus on its flooding risks, told The Post and Courier’s Rickey Dennis that North Charleston and other cities need new planning strategies as storms get stronger. “There’s living with the water, building with the water and engineering with and for the water,” he said. “Those are the solutions.”
The more everyone — local government, developers and residents — gets out ahead of this real and growing threat, the easier we will all breathe whenever the next hurricane arrives off our coast.