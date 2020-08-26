Editorial: North Charleston should leave its tree and river buffer rules intact

The desire to protect large trees across the Charleston region is deeply rooted, and Hurricane Hugo’s gut punch in 1989 prompted many cities and counties to wisely pass or bolster ordinances that protect the grand trees that survived.
These ordinances have been broadly successful in improving our quality of life, as the benefits of trees — shade, beauty and carbon dioxide reduction — have become ever more valued.
That’s why we encourage North Charleston City Council to reject or delay action on an ordinance change that would weaken its existing tree protection rules, which are among the region’s best. Council members are expected to vote tonight on a revision that would exclude pines and sweetgums from protection. The change would leave some slightly smaller trees unprotected, too. North Charleston’s current rules apply to trees with a diameter of 8 inches (as measured at breast height); the amendment would increase that to 10 inches.
The proposed modifications are driven by property owners and developers who find the current rules too onerous. Certainly, dealing with protected trees adds another bureaucratic hurdle, and if a tree must come down, an added cost, as the ordinance requires a certain amount of new trees to be planted relative to those cut down. Neither Charleston nor Mount Pleasant protects sweetgums or pines, though Summerville — the “Flowertown in the Pines”— does. Charleston and Mount Pleasant also start their protections when a tree’s diameter reaches 8 inches.
We’re also concerned about a similar North Charleston proposal to reduce the protected buffer along rivers from 50 feet to 25 feet. This change is up for a City Council vote Thursday.
It’s not just the substance of these amendments but also the city’s recent process that’s a concern. With the ongoing pandemic, it’s more difficult than ever for local governments to get the word out and encourage the public debate and hearings that ought to play important roles before deciding these kind of issues. Some tweaks might be justified and win broad support, but why rush this through now?
North Charleston City Councilman Ron Brinson tells us he has been getting 10 reasonably worded emails each day from constituents and others regarding these changes, “and nobody knows what they’re talking about.” That’s unfortunate. It also should signal that it would be prudent to tap the brakes until there’s a broader understanding of — and consensus for — these changes.
The change to the protected buffer along rivers, also known as the city’s riparian buffer requirement, would not affect the city’s scenic districts along the Ashley River, where North Charleston thankfully is looking to put more protections in place along its west bank.
Still, the Coastal Conservation League has urged City Council to leave its current tree and riparian buffer requirements intact, noting they are a model for the region.
Emily Cedzo of the league says it’s particularly concerned about the riparian buffer change, noting the city’s new comprehensive plan doesn’t suggest weakening it at all. While it might make sense to make it easier to run drainage lines through these buffers, reducing their size could worsen flooding. “Justifying this particular amendment based on the comprehensive plan is dangerously misleading,” she said, particularly as the city is looking to develop a green infrastructure plan.
As our region grapples with increasingly problematic stormwater runoff, maintaining our quality of life and climate change, we would expect stricter regulation on new development and changes to our rivers and trees. North Charleston should be in no hurry to move in the other direction.