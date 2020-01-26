Most local politics in the Charleston region is shaped by concerns over rapid growth and its negative impact on roads, storm drains and other public infrastructure. But North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey’s recent State of the City address stands out, if only because of his vision for how this growth can become a good thing — if done right.

And he specified a number of projects, initiatives and other actions to do it right. His unusually meaty address was very timely, given how the city is busy updating its comprehensive plan.

“The growth of North Charleston is inevitable,” he said. “Our metro region is following a national trend. The country is urbanizing. People are moving to employment centers to have amenities in convenient proximity.”

Given these realities, Mr. Summey talked about how the city’s 2020 agenda will be dominated by encouraging sustainable growth, resiliency, economic opportunity, improved quality of life and increased options for getting around. While the city’s housing prices and rental rates often are less expensive than those in neighboring municipalities, Mr. Summey vowed to keep housing affordability top of mind, specifically by using public land when appropriate, encouraging the reuse of abandoned properties and exploring zoning options to increase density.

These steps are needed across the region, and Mr. Summey’s progress on them would make North Charleston a regional leader.

“Overall, North Charleston is ripe for infill development, but we must insist on future development being connected, with mobility and affordability in mind,” Mr. Summey said. “We must support infill where appropriate, or sprawl will continue farther out in our region, adversely affecting traffic, our infrastructure and quality of life.” This stands in contrast with the thinking behind the city’s most recent controversial annexation of West Ashley land, which remains tied up in court and which Mr. Summey did not mention.

Of course, the city of North Charleston is uniquely positioned to lead on infill. The bulk of a new 26-mile-long bus rapid transit system now being developed from Summerville to downtown Charleston will pass through North Charleston’s city limits. Regional planners believe this new investment will offer a golden opportunity for more walkable (and more dense) mixed-use development along Rivers Avenue.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

But the opportunity for more mobility goes beyond the new rapid bus line, which is still several years away. The city also is working with the state to gain control of parts of Spruill and Rivers avenues so that it can make them friendlier to pedestrians. And it’s working with Charleston Moves and Charleston County on a safe bike and pedestrian crossing at the North Bridge, between North Charleston and West Ashley. It’s a long overdue idea and one we hope can take shape before Charleston completes its own stand-alone bike and pedestrian bridge over the Ashley River farther south.

North Charleston has another golden opportunity on the northern end of the former Charleston Naval Base, where recent renovations have ended the blight that lingered since the base closed almost 25 years ago. The city expects to start work on a new pedestrian bridge over Noisette Creek that will connect the northern end of the base, where a new high density, mixed-use development is planned, to Riverfront Park. Meanwhile, the city also is working on a linear park along Noisette Creek, from that park to Rivers Avenue.

Mr. Summey has served as North Charleston’s mayor for 25 years, and the next four years could be his last on the job. If the city makes the progress he outlined Thursday night, these years also will be his best.