Regardless of who ends up with a deed to the dirt in which Fresh Future Farm grows an oasis of fruit and vegetables in the heart of a North Charleston food desert, owner Germaine Jenkins will have plenty of support to continue her tremendously valuable work.
The combination farm and small grocery store brings fresh food to residents who don’t have easy access to a full-service grocery option.
But after years of sweat equity -- and hundreds of thousands of dollars invested back into an often overlooked community -- it’s understandable that Ms. Jenkins is asking for the chance to own the land outright rather than lease it.
And there doesn’t seem to be any real opposition to that purchase either. It’s just that the legal status of the property where Fresh Future Farm sits -- on Success Street in the southern part of North Charleston next to the old Chicora Elementary School -- is temporarily in limbo.
About a year ago, North Charleston officials made a deal to sell the crumbling school to Metanoia, a community nonprofit that offered to raise money to renovate the building as a hub for a variety of creative uses.
Metanoia CEO Bill Stanfield said on Monday that they’re making lots of progress but need more time to get things right. City Council should give it to them.
Fresh Future Farm, which opened in 2014, has so far operated under a lease from North Charleston. At least initially, it’s likely to get the same deal from Metanoia, once the transfer of the larger property is finalized.
Mr. Stanfield said his organization would be open to a sale, and has discussed a reasonable price based on what Metanoia is paying the city to purchase the rest of the property.
Meanwhile, Ms. Jenkins is already well on her way to raising $60,000 to buy Fresh Future Farm and complete a planned vision for the property, including an incubator kitchen that would offer prepared food options using produce grown on-site. A Kickstarter campaign started last month has brought in more than $22,000 so far.
That impressive tally reveals just how important Fresh Future Farm is to both nearby residents and the larger Charleston area. And whatever ends up happening to the surrounding property, the farm should be given the security to continue operating well into the future without fear of displacement.
Gentrification is slowly starting to creep northward beyond the Charleston peninsula and into North Charleston’s southern end. Protecting vital assets like an urban farm will require a concerted effort.
North Charleston officials have previously offered as much as $1 million to any full-service grocery store chain willing to open up shop in the city’s south side.
They should channel some of that enthusiasm, if not some cash, into a locally owned small business already working to fill that niche.