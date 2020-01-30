If you like the Charleston County Council, you’re gonna love Charleston legislators’ plan to replace the Charleston County School Board.

Charleston lawmakers introduce bill that would put school board members up for reelection State, Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, filed a bill that if passed would require all nine school board members to run for reelection in November. It would also make each board member responsible for a certain area in Charleston County, instead of the entire county as a whole.

H.5034 would require all nine members of the board to run in new elections this fall. This would let voters who are unhappy with the board’s efforts to provide better educational opportunities for poor kids try to replace the entire board in November — rather than just replacing half of the board members, as they could try to do under current law. But it hardly seems fair to voters who thought they were electing board members to four-year terms in 2018.

And rather than running countywide, candidates would be elected from single-member districts ... drawn by the County Council. In fact, the current County Council districts.

Based on what we’ve seen in thousands of communities across the nation — including our own — switching to single-member districts would create a more divisive school board, where members find it nearly impossible to focus on the needs of the overall community because they’re fixated on the hyper-local concerns of small groups within their small districts. Where the modus operandi is political back-scratching and horse-trading: You get this special little favor to satisfy part of your district in return for giving me this special little favor to satisfy part of my district.

Single-member districts — drawn by partisan bodies looking to maximize their partisan and personal advantage — are one of the root causes of the dysfunction that is increasingly defining governments at all levels.

It’s something we tolerate because it’s the most straight-forward way to increase minority representation. Indeed, that’s about the only reason local governments in our country change from at-large to single-member-district elections — usually, unfortunately, in response to pressure from the U.S. Justice Department, the threat of a lawsuit or a federal court order.

But this legislation isn’t about providing black voters an opportunity to have their votes count. Charleston County is a rare predominately white community where the voters have given African Americans a seat at the table without resorting to the Balkanization of our community.

In fact, Charleston County voters elected four African Americans to the current countywide, nine-member school board — compared to just three on the nine-member County Council. So it’s extremely likely that this proposal could actually reduce the number of black school board members.

We don’t believe that reducing the number of black school board members is the goal of this legislation — and surely it can’t be the goal of the four black House members who signed on as co-sponsors. But we also don’t believe that legislators have taken the time to think through the likely effects of this legislation.

Rather, they’re focusing on their objections to the school board’s Mission Critical actions to consolidate schools, shift programs, change who can attend and who gets priority seating at magnet and partial-magnet programs and seek freedom from some state regulations.

Opposition to that plan has drawn together an enemy-of-my-enemies coalition: Democrats who object to closing some failing schools and giving the board more flexibility in how schools operate, along with Republicans who object to changes that will result in more poor students being admitted to the district’s top schools. Several have also threatened to pass a state law overturning the changes the district has already made.

Lawmakers say they need to take these extreme actions because the school board is ignoring what the community wants. But the fact that they feel the need to Balkanize our community suggests they don’t believe voters would kick out the incumbents in a countywide vote. So they have to divide us into nine warring communities. You know: If you can’t win under the rules, change the rules.

We can’t let them do that. Contact your state senators and urge them to defeat this divisive legislation. And do it now. Unlike normal bills, single-county bills are on a fast track; if senators don’t object, this could be on the governor’s desk in a week.