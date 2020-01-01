The latest figures from the Census Bureau confirm that South Carolina is a good place to live. It was the nation’s sixth-fastest-growing state in 2019 and 10th fastest for the decade that ended Tuesday. In the past 20 years, we have added more than 1.2 million people.
That is impressive growth, and it has brought problems as well as rewards. One of the rewards following the last decennial census, in 2010, was an additional seat in Congress. That is not likely to happen, however, after the 2020 census.
While our rate of growth has been among the nation’s highest, the sheer numbers favored states such as Texas and Florida, which appear likely to gain congressional seats again this time around. Texas might pick up two, or even three, seats depending on next year’s headcount. Our neighbor North Carolina, which narrowly missed out on a 14th seat following the last census, is very likely to get it this time. Other winners are likely to include Arizona, Colorado, Montana and Oregon.
The new census estimates confirm the long-standing migration trends in the United States, with people moving from the Northeast and Midwest to the South, Southwest and West. The population shift has sparked fierce political battles over how to draw voting district lines. Those battles are likely to continue unabated during and after the 2020 elections, when voters will elect state lawmakers responsible for redistricting.
The Wall Street Journal used the latest data to predict that eight states will lose seats in Congress: California, New York, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia. California is likely to lose a seat for the first time in its history. Last year more residents left the state than moved in, continuing a trend now three years old.
Other analyses suggest that the gains and losses could be larger.
A factor in California’s lackluster growth, and another striking finding of the new census figures, is the large decline in immigration over the past three years. Nationwide, net immigration (total immigration, legal and illegal, minus total emigration) peaked in 2016 at 1,045,000. In 2019 it was just 595,000.
For California, net immigration fell by more than half, from 157,000 in 2015 to 74,000 in 2019.
These numbers appear to reflect President Trump’s efforts to stem immigration, especially illegal immigration from Central America.
For the record, the South Carolina population grew by 523,348 people from 2010 to 2019. There were 529,164 births in the state and 427,079 deaths, leading to a net natural increase of 102,085. Total recorded net migration to the state was 418,191, with 50,964 of the new South Carolinians coming from other countries. (Another 3,072 people could not be categorized and are called a “residual.”)
The census figures confirm what we already know: South Carolina is becoming an ever more attractive place for people looking for a better place to live or a better place to work — or both. That brings tremendous challenges, but also tremendous opportunities. Our job is to meet those challenges, and to maximize the opportunities.