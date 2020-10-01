Editorial: No need to rush decision on Sullivan's Island forest

It’s understandable that those on both sides of the battle over the future of the Sullivan’s Island maritime forest would welcome a compromise that finally ends the long-running controversy.
But the plan that goes before Town Council at 9 a.m. Friday in a remote meeting is inadequate, not only because it would green light more cutting than ever before but also because the public has not had a chance for an adequate say. Town Council should vote it down — or at least delay a decision until more robust public input is possible.
Mayor Pat O’Neil told The Post and Courier’s Chloe Johnson that the plan — which grew out of mediation between the town and those favoring expanded cutting — goes beyond anything the town considered before. “It’s very, very, very disappointing and sickening to me if we go ahead and do this to this magnificent resource,” he told Ms. Johnson.
The Coastal Conservation League correctly notes that Friday’s meeting seems like a quick and constrained turnaround (the meeting will be held via Zoom) for such an important decision.
“It’s clear that what is proposed in the potential settlement agreement is in conflict with the Accreted Land Management Plan that was presented to the public earlier this year,” says Emily Cedzo of the league. “The town appeared to slow down a public review process of that plan because of COVID-19 restrictions that prevented meaningful community engagement. Considering a potential settlement agreement before this plan has gone through that process seems ill-timed and problematic.”
She raises an important point: What if the mediation conflicts with the advice of the town’s experts? Unlike the city of Charleston’s controversial plan to expedite the demolition of aging smokestacks on the East Side, there is no public safety issue here that necessitates quick action. The forest is harming no one.
Yes, it blocks views and harbors mosquitoes and even coyotes, but that is more than offset by a tremendous amount of good: It contains some 125 plant species, hosts scores of birds and other creatures and offers islanders the best protection from rising seas and storm surge. The town already has compromised by clearing all shrubs, cedars, pines, myrtles, invasive species and small trees from part of the area. The proposed plan goes too far and has potentially devastating long-term consequences for residents and wildlife.
This debate has gone on for decades. We expect some sort of broad agreement — one that leaves both sides less than satisfied — ultimately may be the outcome. But there is no reason why the town should rush such a consequential decision without giving more time to council members and residents to absorb the details, then step back and view the entire situation.