Surely this isn’t real. Surely a member of the S.C. House isn’t seriously asking S.C. State University to name a new building after disgraced former Sen. Robert Ford.

Surely Rep. Wendell Gilliard didn’t say that Mr. Ford deserves to be honored because Charleston already has a building at MUSC named for former U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond and a bridge named for former U.S. Rep. Arthur Ravenel Jr.

What’s next? A new airport wing named for former House Speaker Bobby Harrell?

It’s not uncommon for our state’s leaders to embarrass us by naming bridges, highways and buildings for people who haven’t committed crimes or otherwise acted dishonorably but who go on to do that after the naming has already been done. Like former Transportation Commissioner John Hardee, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to obstructing a federal investigation and was arrested this month on a charge of soliciting a prostitute.

Convicted SC lawmaker Robert Ford deserves building named after him, colleague says The good outweighs the bad when it comes to former Sen. Robert Ford, said colleague state Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, who hopes to name a new state building in Ford's honor.

The inability to predict what people might do in the future is what makes it such a bad idea to name public infrastructure after living people, particularly living politicians, who have many more opportunities to do embarrassing things than ordinary people. (And no, even though they didn’t go on to embarrass us, the state shouldn’t have named the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge after Mr. Ravenel, or the Strom Thurmond Research Building after Mr. Thurmond, or any other public works after other public officials who were still alive at the time.)

But with Mr. Ford, it’s not a question of what he might do in the future. We know what he’s already done.

The former Charleston senator suddenly resigned his seat in 2013 as the Senate Ethics Committee was laying out a damning case of widespread violations of the campaign-finance law. Colleagues told him he could either step down or become only the second person in the modern era kicked out of the Senate.

That’s reason enough not to name a building for him. But it gets worse. The committee forwarded its work to the state attorney general’s office, and two years later, Mr. Ford pleaded guilty to misconduct in office, forgery and two counts of ethics violations. The plea agreement allowed him to avoid a trial in which state prosecutors said they would show that he withdrew money from his Senate and gubernatorial campaigns on 350 occasions to cover such personal expenses as car payments, gas purchases, restaurant meals and sex toys.

Yet even with that history, Mr. Gilliard proudly sent the media copies of his letter requesting that S.C. State name its new 1890 Research and Extension building in Charleston after Mr. Ford, whom he called “a man with a true servant’s heart” who deserved to be honored because he had “tirelessly and selflessly ... given of himself to make Charleston and the whole state of South Carolina a better place for all residents.”

Mr. Gilliard told The Post and Courier’s Schuyler Kropf it’s time to forgive Mr. Ford for systematically abusing our campaign finance system for his personal benefit. Perhaps so.

But there’s a vast gulf between forgiving and honoring.

No one “deserves” to have public facilities named for them. That’s an honor that should be reserved for only the most deserving. After they die.

What we need to be doing isn’t naming more state-owned structures in honor of living people — particularly disgraced living people — but taking away some of the honors we bestowed prematurely.