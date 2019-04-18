The long-awaited Mueller report finally spilled into public view Thursday, concluding there was no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia but leaving unanswered the question of obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump. The latter issue surely will be taken up by Congress, where the hyperpartisan atmosphere assures a rancorous fight ahead.
It’s clear that the Russians interfered in the 2016 presidential election, and the nation must be focused on preventing that from happening again. Despite the convictions of five Trump advisers, including some for lying about their contact with Russians, the report made clear there was no coordinated effort between Trump’s people and the Russians, some of whom also were indicted as a result of the Mueller probe.
“The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion,” the report states. Nearly half of the 448-page report is devoted to this effort, which included hacking, inflammatory social media posts and other unsavory methods. There should be no doubt that Russia will try to repeat this operation in the 2020 election. The U.S. must be ready.
While the conclusions of that part of the probe were more certain, there was less certainty on the issue of obstruction of justice. Investigators examined 10 “episodes” and struggled to reach conclusions.
“The evidence we obtained about the president’s actions and intent presents difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred,” the report states. “Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
To be sure, the acerbic Mr. Trump has been his own worst enemy at times over the past two years, with contradictory public statements about his firing of FBI Director James Comey and frequent attacks on the special counsel’s probe. Attorney General William Barr said in a press briefing that investigators noted that Mr. Trump was frustrated and angry that the investigation was undermining his presidency, which is unsurprising given the unrelenting scrutiny from all sides.
Mr. Barr said the report was lightly redacted and he sent Congress the unredacted version, minus grand jury material. Mr. Barr also said the president declined to invoke executive privilege and that Mr. Mueller is free to testify before Congress. That would seem to satisfy any questions about transparency.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had made the case that Mr. Comey was an erratic FBI director, based on his unorthodox handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s exposure of government secrets on her private email account when she was secretary of state. Mr. Rosenstein’s findings were backed by a devastating report from the Justice Department Inspector General. There were strong grounds for firing Mr. Comey.
But Mr. Comey was also overseeing a probe of Trump campaign contacts with Russia, one that clearly angered Mr. Trump, who viewed it as a political use of the FBI to take him down. Did he fire Mr. Comey in an effort to stop the probe? There is conflicting evidence that undoubtedly will be scrutinized by various congressional committees.
While House Democrats could vote to charge Mr. Trump with obstruction as one article of impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already voiced her distaste for such a route, which would only heighten partisan tensions.
In our view, Mr. Barr and Mr. Rosenstein reached the right legal decision. Despite Mr. Trump’s outspoken hostility to the probe, it was not obstructed but carried out in full.
Meanwhile, Russia’s campaign to influence our elections surely will continue, perhaps emboldened by the continued rancor and division. Instead of trying to overturn the 2016 election, Democrats should work with Republicans to ensure that the United States is prepared to defend our democracy and electoral process.