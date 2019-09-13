Just as the city of Charleston got rid of several wrecked boats in and around the harbor, including an eyesore just off Waterfront Park, Hurricane Dorian delivered a fresh batch. And because there’s no dedicated funding for fishing out wrecked or abandoned boats, there’s no telling how long the recent wrecks will be with us.
The Legislature should remedy that by tacking a fee onto boat registrations or letting counties set aside a portion of personal property taxes on boats to fund the removal of wrecked or abandoned vessels.
Altogether, 14 boats were damaged and sunk, blown off moorings into marshes or sunk in their slips at marinas, said Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit. Among the most visible were some sailboats that ended up in the marsh near Ripley Light Marina on the Ashley River.
None of the recent wrecks pose a hazard to navigation so it will be up to the owners and their insurers to remove them. And most will be gone in a few weeks. But invariably, a few hulks whose owners can’t be identified or held financially responsible will remain marooned in marshes or with their masts poking out of the water until local governments can come up with the funding to have them removed.
As it is, local governments have to go through a legally tedious and time-consuming process of tracking down owners and trying hold to hold them financially responsible before they can hire a contractor to fish out their boats. Simply getting a vessel declared “abandoned” takes a minimum of 90 days. And the heavy lifting can be costly, especially when a boat has to be refloated, or a crane and barge are needed to get a derelict vessel out of a marsh.
Thanks to a $47,500 grant from state and federal agencies, the city of Charleston recently got rid of six wrecked boats in around the harbor. Before that, the last big cleanup in 2015 cost about $134,000 to remove a dozen abandoned boats. But now, without a change in state law, we’re back to square one.
That’s why we urge Rep. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, to revive a bill that would have let local governments cut through some of the red tape to have wrecked or abandoned vessels removed quicker. After all, it’s usually easier and cheaper to retrieve a damaged boat quickly, rather than waiting for months or years get all the paperwork and funding in place.
Charleston isn’t alone, nor is the problem restricted to coastal areas. Other S.C. cities and counties also need dedicated funding for removing derelict vessels and a more efficient process of getting them out of the water. It’s really a statewide issue the Legislature should address.
Most marinas require boaters to have liability insurance in case their vessels sink in a slip. Why shouldn’t the state require the same when registering a boat?
The Legislature also has plenty of other models to choose from. In Florida, for instance, the Fish and Wildlife Commission funds a grant program that reimburses local governments for removing wrecked or abandoned boats. Washington state sets aside a portion of boat registration fees for vessel removals.
The 2019 hurricane season will be gone by the time the Legislature gets back to work in January, but the lingering wrecks should spur members of our local delegation to push for legislation that gives local governments more leeway in dealing with what has become a year-round problem.