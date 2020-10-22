Editorial: New stimulus bill is long overdue

South Carolina’s unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in September, but as The Post and Courier’s Andrew Brown noted Wednesday, the statistical improvement is misleading.
People are leaving the labor force in South Carolina — and the nation — in part because they have become discouraged while looking for work, and in part because of family duties that have risen during the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reports that about 1 out of every 4 mothers with children under age 10 has left the job market. Confusion over school reopening and safety are contributing to this troubling drain on the workforce.
Overall, if the economy were producing jobs at the same rate that it did in September 2019, there would be over 11 million more jobs in the United States today. The “shortfall” in South Carolina is almost 80,000 jobs, according to national and state statistics.
The data provide strong evidence of a slowing recovery, which is expected to be threatened even further by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases during the winter.
There is a disturbing disconnect between the welcome rebound in equity markets and the millions of Americans suffering significant economic hardships because they have not regained their jobs since the onset of the pandemic.
These unemployed workers, small businesses and state and local governments still require fiscal assistance, according to Lael Brainard, a top Federal Reserve official and a potential pick for Treasury secretary if Joe Biden wins the presidency.
Ms. Brainard warned that these economic disparities could undermine the nation’s economic recovery and urged Congress to pass a stimulus bill, Financial Times reported.
“The recovery remains highly uncertain and highly uneven — with certain sectors and groups experiencing substantial hardship,” she said. “These disparities risk holding back the recovery. Further targeted fiscal support will be needed.”
The data — and the evident suffering of those without jobs or adequate pandemic relief — raise a serious question about why Congress has failed for more than three months to renew pandemic relief for the unemployed and small businesses.
Both sides on Capitol Hill have contributed to the impasse: Republicans who may be low-balling the amounts needed and Democrats who want more than the nation can afford.
At times, each side has acted as if it preferred to wait until after the election. And President Donald Trump has sent mixed signals about what he would support. This all is a cruel and selfish approach in response to real national suffering.
President Trump apparently is ready to yield on Democratic demands up to a point in order to get action now. That is the right priority.
The Labor Department reported Thursday that 787,000 Americans sought initial jobless benefits last week, the lowest number since the wave of shutdowns in March and an encouraging sign that the economy continues to heal from its precipitous fall. But many economists told The Wall Street Journal they worry that the pace of the recovery will slow with millions still out of work amid concerns about a resurgence of the virus.
Behind all these numbers is the inescapable fact that real people are caught in the middle while the two parties continue their partisan gamesmanship. Millions of Americans need help now, and Congress must do its job and provide it.