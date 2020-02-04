Editorial: New numbers suggest stemming SC teacher shortage isn't hopeless

More than reducing class sizes or providing better technology or newer buildings or even more course offerings, the best way to improve how much students learn is to give them great teachers.

But it’s hard to increase a student’s chance of landing a great teacher if it’s hard to find enough warm bodies to fill all the teaching positions. Indeed, smaller classes exacerbate the problem of a teacher shortage. And we definitely have that — particularly in our poorest districts — not just here in South Carolina but across the nation.

There’s no avoiding the problem, and no moving on until we find a way to persuade more people to become teachers and to remain teachers. Only when we do that will we be able to focus more than we can now on replacing that small portion of people who shouldn’t be teachers with people who should be.

But maybe the situation isn’t quite as bleak as it might appear. South Carolina’s Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention & Advancement reports that fewer teachers left the classroom in 2019 and more new teachers graduated from college.

The 6,650 teachers who left their positions at the end of the 2018-19 school year marked a 9% decrease from the 7,340 who left the previous year.

Meanwhile, 1,752 new teachers graduated from S.C. colleges last year — up by 79 from the 1,673 who graduated the previous year. Yes, we’re talking small numbers, but that’s still an increase of almost 5% — and the first increase since 2014.

Another bit of encouraging news: The percentage of first-year teachers who didn’t return to their position the next year also dropped, from 34% to 28%.

As a result of the improved numbers, two important things happened: Schools started the school year with 11% fewer vacancies than the previous year, and they were able to rely on 5% fewer international teachers. That second change is important because we’re supposed to use international teachers for cultural exchanges, not bread-and-butter teaching, and officials worry that economically disadvantaged students suffer most from any resulting language barriers, because poor schools rely the most heavily on foreign teachers.

In fact, poor schools also are the ones that started the school year with the most vacancies — not surprising since it’s a seller’s market for teachers, who understandably prefer the higher salaries and more attractive communities that wealthier districts can offer.

The report found that the reduction in departures from 2018 to 2019 tracked closely with the reduced number of retirements in 2019. That’s no surprise. The poorly conceived Teacher and Employee Retention Incentive program was phased out in a way that forced all remaining participants to leave in 2018, creating a bump in teacher departures.

More significant than the year-to-year improvement — since we knew this was happening, even though some people downplayed the role it played — the 2019 departures also dropped slightly from 2017, when retirements weren’t artificially inflated by the TERI departure deadline.

So while we still have more to do to stem the teacher drain, the report demonstrates that the task isn’t quite as impossible as it seemed a year ago. It also hints at the positive effects we could see if our legislators continue to increase teacher salaries and reduce some of the more unattractive aspects of the job (excessive paperwork, testing and non-teaching demands) and, perhaps most importantly, if they take the lead in helping to restore the respect our society used to have for teachers.