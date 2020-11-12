Editorial: New field of hurricane research merits more study

Most of us are familiar with hurricanes that chug through the Atlantic, batter islands in the Caribbean and slam into the East Coast or Gulf Coast states. Many of us have lived through those dangerous and sometimes life-changing events.

But a new study that examines storms once they make landfall and move inland suggests that climate change is causing them to weaken more slowly and maintain their destructive strength longer, an intriguing avenue of research that could open up a new field of hurricane study. It should be of interest to residents of South Carolina and elsewhere who have seen the devastating effects of storms that make landfall and then creep across their state, practically camping out as they dump huge amounts of rain and cause historic flooding, including in areas not along the immediate coast.

Such research also could have implications for how federal, state and local governments prepare for storms in the future, and help NOAA and other agencies improve their forecasting.

The study from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University looked at data from 50 years’ worth of North Atlantic hurricanes that made landfall. The researchers compared the storms’ rate of decay with changes in sea-surface temperatures and concluded that rising ocean temperatures are causing storms to weaken more slowly, even after they move away from the source of moisture, according to The New York Times.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

The scientists who led the research cautioned that they had used a relatively small amount of data that included the 71 hurricanes that made landfall between 1967 and 2018, The Times reported. Some members of the scientific community were skeptical of the research findings, but others saw the effort as the opening of an important new field in the study of hurricanes.

It’s worth pursuing such research as we try to understand the effects of climate change on storms. Charleston and other cities are now focused on ways to live with water and to be better prepared for stronger storms and their impacts.

“Overall, our study challenges widely held ideas about hurricane decay,” said Pinaki Chakraborty, one of two scientists who published the research. “I hope this will spur more research and shed new light on this important area that is long thought to be well understood.”

The research announcement comes amid a record Atlantic hurricane season. Theta formed Tuesday over the northeast Atlantic Ocean, making it the 29th named storm of the season. There were 28 tropical/subtropical storms in 2005, which had been the most since official record-keeping began in 1851.

Hurricane season normally has all but died out by mid-November, but the 28th storm, Tropical Storm Eta, made its fourth landfall Thursday near Cedar Key. Eta was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane when it slammed into Central America last week, and it careened into Cuba and the Florida Keys before making its second Florida landfall north of Tampa.

The Charleston area saw some rain indirectly related to Eta, which led to flooding and closed roads.

We empathize with areas that have been pummeled by the flurry of storms this year, but we also are thankful for our good fortune thus far. Learning more about hurricanes, whether they come in from the sea or strike across land as tropical systems, is a worthy endeavor for researchers.