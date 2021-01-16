Editorial: New data clarify Charleston's affordability crisis; something has to give

As Charleston updates its comprehensive plan, the city hired consultants to analyze its lack of affordable housing. Their findings, which Community Data Platforms presented Monday to the Charleston Planning Commission, are worrisome:
- More than 40% of the city’s households are considered “cost burdened” when it comes to their housing costs. That means they are paying more than 30% of their pre-tax income for rent or on a mortgage. Not surprisingly, those making less than $20,000 a year face the biggest challenge — 90% of them are paying more than 30% of their income on housing — but even one-third of residents making between $50,000 and $75,000 are doing the same.
- The city has about 84,200 households and is expected to have slightly more than 97,000 by 2030. To keep residents in their current neighborhood while ensuring they’re paying no more than 30% for housing — and to keep pace with growth — the city needs 12,286 more affordable housing units by 2030.
- Zoning is not the main problem. Land-use policies allow 173,971 units within Charleston’s urban growth boundary.
- Despite two affordable housing bond issues, the city, nonprofits and private developers built only 1,943 new affordable housing units between 2000 and 2020. Meanwhile, the affordable restrictions on 148 of those units have expired — and they could expire on another 579 units by 2030.
The new data crystalize the depth of the housing dilemma the city faces. “I think we all sort of knew intuitively that we have an affordability problem in Charleston,” Planning Commission Chairman Harry Lesesne said. “What this data does, for me anyway, is it communicates the magnitude of the problem. Even if we replicated the highest number of unit production in any year on that graph you showed us ... we’re still drastically below where we need to be.”
Commissioner Jimmy Bailey Jr. also found both the numbers and the task ahead daunting. “So many in our community feel like overdevelopment and huge buildings are such a big challenge,” he said, “but then you look at the deficiency in the affordable units, I did the quick math and they would fill 80 Joseph Floyd Manors. ... It is sobering.”
The insights are unprecedented, and more are coming. Community Data Platforms also is analyzing and quantifying the cost burden facing residents in different parts of the city when their transportation costs are added into the mix. If someone moves to the city’s outskirts to get cheaper housing but faces higher transportation costs, that’s not necessarily a good trade-off.
The Planning Commission also heard that of the more than 3,000 residents contacted through a city outreach effort, 41% said they were somewhat or very concerned about being able to stay in their housing. Respondents understandably said having multiple options for housing at all price levels is one of five top ways to improve the city’s quality of life.
There are a range of potential solutions — increasing efforts to subsidize more housing, creating new zoning flexibility, ensuring housing is built closer to jobs and public transit — but at this point, the city might be best served by all of us simply keeping an open mind as the plan and its suggested solutions take shape. The Planning Commission is expected to see an early draft Feb. 22 but won’t take a vote until March or April, when the city also will conduct more public outreach and hearings.
Solutions also must be mindful of flooding concerns, which, along with affordable housing, make up the two central challenges the new comprehensive plan will address. And they must be mindful of the unique character of the city’s many parts, from its urban peninsula to rural Cainhoy and Johns Island to West Ashley and James Island in between.
Ensuring that Charleston has enough high-quality affordable housing has been a challenge for generations, and despite laudable successes, we must remain open to further ways our city should change to ensure that our neighbors can remain in the city they love.