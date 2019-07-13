Rental housing rules always involve a tricky balance between protecting the rights of both tenants and landlords. But given the troublingly high rate of evictions in North Charleston — the highest in the country in 2016, according to a recent study — it seems that balance is out of whack.
Columbia also broke the top 10 cities nationwide for evictions. In several South Carolina counties, more than 1 in 10 renters can be kicked out in any given year.
It’s likely that adjustments to state law will be needed in order to instill a better equilibrium.
It’s also likely that the overwhelming majority of tenants may not be aware of the many ins and outs of South Carolina’s landlord and renter protections. Even a basic rental contract can be daunting for the average person.
So a new Charleston County eviction court seems a sensible step toward resolving situations that in many cases aren’t ideal for anyone involved.
After all, evictions mean landlords are stuck having to find a new tenant, and tenants are stuck having to find new housing, which can be particularly challenging in cases where an eviction shows up on a background check.
The whole process is stressful and costly and can in some cases lead to homelessness and other longer-term problems.
The eviction court, which is the first of its kind in South Carolina but based on a model used in other cities around the country, aims to help landlords and tenants resolve disputes without anyone ending up on the street.
According to a report last week by The Post and Courier’s Robert Behre, only about 30% of people facing eviction ever consult with an attorney. That means a lot of people are attempting to navigate a legally complex process without any professional help.
Local lawyers are being asked to offer assistance pro bono or for a lower-than-usual fee. Given the larger economic impact that stems from a high rate of evictions, it’s worth considering hiring a modest team if the caseload demands it.
Rents have risen in the Charleston area over the past several years at a rate much faster than salaries. And if that trend continues, more and more tenants will face increasing pressure to find affordable housing.
Already, about 1 in 6 Charleston County renters spends more than half of his or her income on housing, which is well over the recommended 30% and enough of an imbalance to meet most definitions of housing insecurity.
Even when those tenants manage to pay rent each month, the high cost of housing puts pressures on the rest of the region by exacerbating traffic and parking problems, dragging down quality of life and keeping the local economy from performing at full strength.
An eviction court won’t solve that larger crisis. But it should offer a valuable lifeline for people in a vulnerable situation and be a welcome way to help landlords and tenants solve problems without resorting to extremes.