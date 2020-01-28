The State Department recently announced that it will deny visas to pregnant women when there is reason to believe they have come here only to give birth so their children will become U.S. citizens. The administration’s move is a sensible step but likely will have little effect.
The rule has predictably brought out knee-jerk reactions from the left and the right. Some conservatives were delighted because they have long objected to — and exaggerated the incidence of — what they derisively call “anchor babies.” The White House, appealing to them, said the new rule was aimed at “birth tourism.” On the left, a Daily Beast headline said, “Trump Admin: Pregnant Travelers Could Threaten U.S. Security.” The White House, absurdly, claimed the new screening would improve national security.
But the State Department announcement is unlikely to have a major impact on immigration, let alone security. It does, however, highlight a way in which the United States is different from most nations of the world. Only 35 recognize a birthright to citizenship, including the United States and most other nations in the Americas. American citizenship is a particularly valuable asset because of our wealth and global reach.
Statistics on the number of children born to visitors to the United States are unreliable, but the number is probably quite small. The largest figure, compiled by anti-immigration activists, puts the number as high as 36,000 a year, a tiny fraction of the 7 million to 8 million annual temporary short-term visas issued in recent years by the State Department. The number is likely much smaller.
And the “anchor baby” argument faces a basic practical flaw: A child born in the United States must wait until it is an adult before applying for permanent residence for its parents if they are not U.S. citizens or residents. That is certainly taking the long view of those benefits.
There is, however, plenty of evidence to suggest that some people who can afford it do exploit U.S. law to get a U.S. passport for their children. The Justice Department has cracked down more than once in California on “maternity tourism hotels” that offer package deals often costing $100,000 to foreign mothers who want to have their children here.
The difficulty is that it is not illegal to have a baby in the United States while on a valid visitor visa. That makes screening by State Department consular officers of women applying for visas who are likely to give birth while here probably the most effective way to cut down on an “abuse” that is not really terribly abusive.
But the screening will not catch expectant mothers from 39 nations with visa waiver agreements with the United States. Some visitor visas are good for up to 10 years, and nothing would stop a woman with a valid visitor visa from coming here to have a child.
There’s no question that, as part of his broadly restrictive approach to gaining control of who can immigrate, President Trump has opposed birthright citizenship. Two years ago, he publicly mulled issuing an executive order banning it. But the 14th Amendment to the Constitution makes it bedrock federal law and that is not likely to change.
Nevertheless, Mr. Trump continues to push a restrictive approach to admitting visitors. While visiting Switzerland this month, Mr. Trump announced that “we’ll be adding a few countries” to an order banning most visas from countries that U.S. authorities consider incapable of red-flagging potential terrorists. The controversial travel ban was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018 but has had a modest impact on the number of visas issued. At least it has a well-developed national security rationale, which is why the Supreme Court OK’d it. The same can’t be said for the new some-pregnant-women-but-not-others ban, but it also is likely to survive legal scrutiny. True immigration reform will not happen until Congress makes a real bipartisan effort and stops using the issue as a political weapon.