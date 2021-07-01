Editorial: Never let this part of Charleston become just another neighborhood

It is the sort of subtle change that most people might gloss right over: The most recent draft of Charleston’s comprehensive plan changes the peninsula zoning map so that the city’s southermost central business district — the area bounded roughly by Meeting, Broad, King and Market streets — is labeled “neighborhood” rather than “city center.”
Adopting that change would be a mistake.
Admittedly, the southern part of the peninsula is not the dominant commercial and civic heart of the city that it once was. Only a fraction of local lawyers still hang their shingle on Broad Street; Charleston City Hall, which formerly contained office space for all city employees, now houses less than 3% of them; Charleston County’s courts remain, but most of its other offices were moved north long ago.
But neither is it a neighborhood. Actually, it has some of the city’s most important civic functions, several dozen offices and stores, cultural institutions, a hotel and more. In other words, it’s very much a part of what makes downtown Charleston a living city and not — in the unfortunate words of state Rep. JA Moore — “a Disneyland for white people.” Fortunately, the plan’s subtle change caught the eye of those at the Historic Charleston Foundation, which has objected to it.
Foundation CEO Winslow Hastie said recently he is excited about the comprehensive plan overall — “We think it presents a bold vision for the next 10 years” — but he is concerned about the redrawing of the city center, formerly labeled as the city’s “urban core,” specifically the removal of King and Meeting streets below Market Street and the removal of a portion of Broad Street as well.
“Think of the Four Corners of Law, the judicial complex, City Hall, all these very important civic uses and commercial uses line Meeting, Broad and King streets,” he recently reminded the city’s Planning Commission. “To take them out of the city center is a huge philosophical shift. We are very concerned about that designation changing so dramatically.”
We are, too. One of the city’s greatest challenges is to remain a true, authentic city, not just a collection of historic and architecturally impressive buildings that once was an authentic city. This is especially challenging as the region grows; the need for ever-larger buildings clashes with the desire to preserve historic buildings and their context.
The desire to ensure Charleston remains a living city existed even before the foundation’s founding in the mid 20th century. Civic leader Robert N.S. Whitelaw specifically made clear that the Carolina Art Association was not interested in “preserving Charleston as a museum piece.”
The city’s recommended zoning change stems from the tension between preservation and growth. Southern King and Meeting streets (at least north of Broad) are very much a part of Charleston’s Central Business District, but the area is not necessarily suitable for the taller, denser development taking shape farther up the peninsula, said city planner Christopher Morgan, who noted that the plan’s “neighborhood” category is meant to be a signal to developers who might try to build there. “There are vacant lots, particularly surface parking lots, and our concern was if this area stayed in our ‘city center’ area, that would encourage greater heights and greater densities,” Mr. Morgan said. “That might not be as appropriate in the context of all these other historic buildings.”
That’s certainly true — and it’s already reflected in the city’s height regulations. While some might consider this simply a matter of semantics, we still have concerns about labeling this vital area that has served as Charleston’s civic square for centuries as a neighborhood, not unlike Ansonborough or Harleston Village (or Shadowmoss or Etiwan Park, for that matter). The change might reduce the community’s will to make the likely difficult decisions necessary to ensure this remains more of a place to work than a place to play or to rest when our work is done.
This area could be labeled something completely different, such as “historic city center,” that clearly indicates it’s unsuitable for dense, tall new buildings but also a vital civic and commercial hub that should always remain that way. This authentic, living part of our city is worthy of such special consideration.