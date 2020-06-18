Editorial: Need some good news? Congress poised to boost conservation and parks

We could all use some good news these days, and the U.S. Senate delivered on the environmental front Wednesday with a bipartisan bill President Donald Trump said he would sign into law. For the first time, the Land and Water Conservation Fund would be fully funded at $900 million per year and be made permanent. The bill also would deliver about $1.3 billion annually for backlogged maintenance work in our national parks.
Yes, the president and his administration have sought to weaken a raft of environmental laws he sees as inimical to economic growth, and they are now pressing forward to allow oil exploration in federal waters off South Carolina. But in this case, he deserves credit for helping broker a deal, along with GOP Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Steve Daines of Montana. The House is expected to pass the bill soon.
The legislation would provide a healthy stream of funding for a wide range of land conservation, ecological preservation and outdoor recreation through the Land and Water Conservation Act, which was first funded in 1965.
A little more than a year ago, the act — something the Sierra Club called “the most important conservation law you’ve never heard of” — was in danger of becoming history. Over the years, South Carolina has gotten about $300 million for national parks, monuments and wildlife refuges, as well as state and local projects, such as Charleston’s Waterfront Park, the county’s Greenbelt Program and state forestry programs. The money also has been used for flood-mitigation projects. And South Carolina will be getting more money for such work as maintaining Fort Sumter if the bill passes.
But the real beauty of the Land and Water Conservation Fund is that it’s funded by a portion of government royalties received from offshore oil and gas leases. That is as it should be. The nexus between offshore drilling and environmental protection is a natural and logical one.
Separately, national parks will be getting a much-needed shot in the arm. Maintenance backlogs nationwide amount to something in the ballpark of $12 billion, and the Senate package known as the Great American Outdoors Act would provide enough money — $9.5 billion over five years — to help put such iconic places as the Great Smoky Mountains, Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks back on an even keel.
Politically, of course, there is some sausage being made. Sens. Gardner and Daines both face Democratic challengers in November, and it’s clear, at least according to pundits, that the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are helping position them to benefit from the bill’s passage.
But it’s a good deal for the environment, and we’ll take what we can get. In this case, it’s a big win. Last year, after narrowly being reauthorized, the conservation fund was only about half funded, and little progress was made in directing needed dollars to national parks.
No doubt House Democrats will have quibbles, but lawmakers of all stripes ultimately should be keen on passing the Great American Outdoors Act, and President Trump shouldn’t hesitate to sign it into law.