Editorial: Need another reason to get SC kids back to school? Nobody needs the COVID 15

We know that being obese ranks right up there with having cancer or a heart or pulmonary condition or a weakened immune system or type 2 diabetes in making COVID-19 especially dangerous. In fact, the CDC updated its coronavirus guidelines last month to underscore the extra risk that comes with obesity (and smoking).

We know too that the pandemic has created a vicious cycle, making obesity more difficult to prevent by taking us out of our normal exercise routines and making overeating seem easier to justify. That joke about the COVID 15 isn’t that funny when you get on the scales. All of this makes the latest State of Childhood Obesity report particularly worrisome, for the nation and for our state.

The report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found we’re a nation of dangerously overweight children: 15.5% of 10- to 17-year-olds were classified as obese in 2018-19. South Carolina ranks among the worst states, with 22.1% of that age group being obese, trailing only Kentucky at 24.8% and Mississippi at 22.3%.

The take-away of all this isn’t that S.C. children are going to die from COVID-19 because they’re fat. Fortunately, child deaths from the disease are extremely rare.

The take-away is that S.C. children already were leading the nation down the path to a lifetime of obesity, and closing the schools and locking kids inside has reduced their already inadequate amount of exercise. Even with schools providing to-go meals for remote learners, the pandemic has reduced children’s access to more nutritious meals and, like the rest of us, led to more stress eating — a primary driver of obesity.

A predictive model published in the July Journal of Sport and Health Science said a two-month school closure could lead to a 0.6% increase in the obesity rate among kindergartners nationally. Keeping schools closed through the end of 2020 — as some districts in South Carolina are practically doing, with limited in-school options — could increase that rate by 2.4%. If that trend holds for all children, the authors projected, it would mean 1.27 million more obese children by March, with a concentrated effect on poor, black and Hispanic children, who, like their adult counterparts, already have higher obesity rates.

Obesity isn’t just an extra risk factor for COVID-19. It’s a leading contributor to all of those other diseases on the COVID elevated-risk list, which are our nation’s leading killers and also fuel our rising medical costs.

The State of Childhood Obesity report focuses on federal solutions — primarily more funding for school breakfasts and lunches and Women, Infants and Children and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance programs in order to improve children’s diets.

We also need state and local solutions, particularly ones that increase physical activity. That starts with getting more kids back into the schools, with recess and P.E. classes at least in the lower grades. When that can’t happen, we need more creative and muscular virtual offerings, to start chipping away at the COVID physical activity gap that has emerged alongside the learning gap.

Of course, that third-worst-in-the-nation title predates COVID-19, so just getting kids back to their 2019 level of exercise won’t cure the problem. For that, we have to find better ways to get kids interested in physical activity, and schools can’t do that alone. We need more active engagement from non-profits, community leaders and family members. That is, from all of us.

Because COVID-19 eventually will go away. But the deadly consequences of obesity will not.