The proposal was an act of kindness for people who desperately need it: Two major universities would play a basketball game and raise money for residents of the Carolinas affected by Hurricane Florence. There was just one problem — the game ran afoul of rigid NCAA rules.
The much-maligned governing body of collegiate sports disappointed fans — and storm-weary families — because its regulations won’t permit a men’s basketball charity exhibition game between the University of South Carolina and the University of North Carolina.
That’s a shame because people recovering from Florence could use the financial help such a game would provide. It’s also unfortunate as Tropical Storm Michael heaped more rain and wind on some of those same areas Thursday.
The NCAA isn’t completely uncharitable. It approved several hurricane relief games last season, including one between USC and Virginia Tech in Columbia. The group also approved a Clemson-UNC Wilmington benefit game this year, The Post and Courier’s David Cloninger reported.
The problem for USC and UNC is that the NCAA allows schools only two exhibition games per season. This summer the NCAA created rules governing waivers for disaster-relief exhibition games, but those regulations prohibit teams from adding a third exhibition, according to the Greensboro News & Record.
There are valid reasons for everyone to stick to the same number of exhibitions or scrimmages. Clearly, a third exhibition game would give coaches an extra contest to evaluate their team and tactics — no matter what they say to the contrary — and allow players to practice together against someone other than their own teammates. It would be a bonus not afforded other teams, even if charity was the true intent.
But the NCAA should revisit its rules related to fundraising games after a natural disaster. These are special circumstances when common sense dictates that the prohibition should be waived.
The schools also could have agreed to give up one of their previously scheduled exhibitions, as other schools had done. It’s too bad they didn’t.
A lot of behind-the-scenes work had gone into putting together the proposed charity game. USC coach Frank Martin and UNC coach Roy Williams, known to drop by the College of Charleston gym during summer vacations, had already booked the game. And Charlotte Hornets majority owner Michael Jordan, a Tar Heels alum, agreed to let the teams play at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
Clemson’s exhibition game will be in Wilmington, an area that suffered some of the worst impacts from Florence. West Virginia and Penn State also will play an exhibition with the proceeds going to the American Red Cross. Other NCAA schools and their various athletic teams are raising funds and collecting donated items on their own, demonstrating the inherent goodness of Americans in times of crisis.
Maybe some of the storm-battered people in the Pee Dee and eastern North Carolina will soon be able to take a break from tearing out drywall and patching roofs long enough to attend a sporting event of some kind. Cheering on the home team would at least provide a temporary diversion from the daily grind of recovery.
But one thing they won’t get from a scuttled USC-UNC exhibition game is some much-needed help putting their lives back together.