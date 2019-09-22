This July 15 file photo shows a districts map as a three-judge panel of the Wake County Superior Court presides over the trial of Common Cause, et al. v. Lewis, et al at the Campbell University School of Law in Raleigh, N.C. The three-judge North Carolina panel was considering whether politicians can be too extreme in drawing legislative voting districts to their advantage, a judgment the U.S. Supreme Court refused to make about congressional elections. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)