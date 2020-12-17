Editorial: Navarros' gift could be life-changing, for our entire community

Talk about a great early Christmas present, to end an awful year that has been especially awful for many of the children who stand to benefit most: $10,000 a year for college for every Charleston County schools graduate who qualifies for federal tuition assistance and a state merit scholarship. Not just this year but for years to come.

When you layer that on top of the Pell Grant and the Life or Palmetto Fellows scholarship, it should bring a four-year degree within reach to a lot of kids for whom it otherwise wouldn’t seem possible. And who might not even apply themselves in school for that very reason.

It would be hard to say too many good things about the decision by Charleston businessman and philanthropist Ben Navarro and his wife, Kelly, to create the Meeting Street Scholarship Fund.

There are certainly more glamorous ways to give away huge sums of money — ways that result in getting your name on fancy buildings, for instance. But there aren't many that could do more to help individual children and our community — for generations to come.

Whether you like or dislike the Meeting Street Schools efforts that Mr. Navarro has underwritten, this latest project would seem to lend credence to the idea that when it comes to education, he is motivated by the desire to make life better for kids in the community he calls home and not, as some critics imply, to somehow make money or erode public support for school taxes by eroding support for public schools. (Critics might consider that this also could be his motivation, and perhaps even the motivation of other leaders in our community, for supporting the Charleston Coalition for Kids.)

The beauty of Navarros' scholarship fund is that it not only helps those children who are poor enough and have good enough grades to receive a scholarship but also can help improve the education received by students who don’t qualify. As the fund’s website explains: “There is no limit on the number of Charleston County students who can earn the scholarship. If school district performance improves, then we will see an increase in the number of students who meet the criteria and pursue college.”

That means the gift should put even more pressure on the Charleston County School District to ensure that children who could qualify for the scholarships financially also can qualify for them academically.

And that underscores the importance of following through with Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait's Mission Critical plans to improve the education that’s delivered to the poorest schools — even if that means closing some tiny schools or making other changes that have upset critics.

It’s unfortunate that only those children who are lucky enough to live in Charleston County can benefit from the scholarships. But of course there’s nothing we can do about that; even the wealthiest among us have a limited amount of money they can give away, and it is obviously their choice where to do that.

What we can do something about is the fact that children who aren’t lucky enough to live in Charleston County or other wealthy districts — and even some who do live in wealthy districts — often are stuck in schools that aren’t providing them the sort of education they would need to qualify for any academic scholarships. Changing that — by providing more money or better leadership or better laws or all three — is the job of our Legislature, and one that it has never taken seriously enough.

The scholarship program also reminds us that college remains too far out of reach for too many young people, in part because that same Legislature has slashed funding for public colleges and universities, and those colleges and universities have responded by raising tuition. Obviously there’s little if anything the Legislature can do right now, in the middle of a recession, but it also needs to right this wrong.

For now, though, it’s exciting to contemplate the changed lives that will result from the Navarros’ gift. Given the transformational effect that a college education can have on individuals and families, It’s no exaggeration to say this really is one that will keep on giving, not just for years but for generations.