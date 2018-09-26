The $35 million Charleston County taxpayers have spent on the old Naval Hospital site in North Charleston — $33 million to settle a lawsuit last year and $2 million since then — is gone. There’s no guarantee that throwing more money at the site will make things much better.
In fact, County Council should have given more serious consideration to an offer to buy the entire 23-acre hospital property, renovate the main building as apartments and build more housing on the leftover acreage.
At just under $4.5 million, it was an almost insultingly lowball offer, but it would have cut the county’s losses, unloaded a risky property and paid back a portion, albeit a small one, of the existing $35 million taxpayer burden.
That proposal, which was one of two offers the county received by the September deadline, seems to have already been quietly rejected, according to county staff. “There was certainly no excitement for the proposals,” explained Councilman Dickie Schweers on Wednesday. “Staff was not enthusiastic at all.”
But county officials should have waited a few more days to hear an update on the cost to demolish the hospital and build a new facility on the site. It’s steep.
According to a presentation at Tuesday’s county Finance Committee meeting, the least expensive option — tearing down the hospital and building an 87,000-square-foot county services building — would cost about $42 million.
Building a facility large enough to accommodate other county offices and future growth would cost as much as $74 million. And renovating the entire hospital, which would provide more than double the square footage of even the largest new facility, would cost about $100 million. “I would have voted to sell and get away from that toxic property,” said Councilman Joe Qualey on Wednesday. He pushed for a vote on the two outside proposals during the Finance Committee meeting but couldn’t get anyone to second the motion.
County Council Chairman Vic Rawl suggested on Wednesday that the offer to sell the entire property at a loss was “just as ludicrous as everything else in this scenario,” but said that there wasn’t any consensus yet on any particular plan and that there was no authorization to demolish anything for the time being.
“The question, of course, is what can staff and architects and engineers come up with for the property,” Mr. Rawl said.
That’s a sound approach at this point. Given this project’s troubled history, it’s worth making sure that we make the best out of a bad situation.
But some council members seem frustratingly determined to move full-steam ahead regardless of the cost.
“That’s the right site, the right place for this central services hub,” said Councilman Elliott Summey during Tuesday’s meeting. “And if it’s going to be $45 million or $50 million, let’s get it done.”
Mr. Summey is right that the neighborhoods around the centrally located Naval Hospital could use some help. It’s less clear that the planned facilities, including a methadone clinic, would be a boon rather than a burden to the surrounding community.
And while revitalization of the southern end of North Charleston is certainly a worthy pursuit, taxpayer-funded revitalization still needs to be fiscally responsible.
As county staff work to come up with ideas for how best to use the Naval Hospital site they should be encouraged to think outside the box. If we’re going to keep sinking taxpayer money into that property, we’d better get as much bang for the buck as possible.
But County Council should keep all options on the table, including cutting the Naval Hospital losses and never looking back.