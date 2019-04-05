The North Atlantic Treaty Organization celebrated its 70th birthday Thursday in Washington, not with a summit of national leaders but with a low-key meeting of foreign ministers struggling to define the alliance’s role in today’s much-different world.
The meeting was clouded by disagreements among member nations and increasingly loud voices saying that the alliance has fulfilled its purpose and it is time to retire it. These voices raise issues that must be addressed if NATO is to survive.
The high point of the occasion was NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s warmly welcomed address Wednesday to a joint session of Congress, which he used to praise NATO’s progress in raising defense spending and countering Russia’s use of threats and force in the Ukraine, Georgia and elsewhere. In a typical comment, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., hailed the speech, saying, “The secretary general made a terrific case for the viability of NATO in an uncertain world and the value it brings to the United States.“
But also on Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence used a speech to The Atlantic Council to sharply attack Germany and Turkey for actions he said weaken the alliance.
Of Germany, he said, “It is simply unacceptable for Europe’s largest economy to continue to ignore the threat of Russian aggression and neglect its own self-defense and our common defense.” Germany recently decided not to meet a promise to raise defense spending toward a common NATO goal of 2 percent of GDP, and its armed forces are largely sidelined for lack of maintenance and spare parts.
Mr. Pence was also critical of Germany’s decision to increase its reliance on Russian natural gas, saying, “it could turn Germany’s economy into literally a captive of Russia.”
Turkey, meanwhile, made a poor choice in committing to buy an advanced Russian air defense system. The United States had little alternative Monday than to suspend the sale to Turkey of F-35 fighters with equipment designed to defeat Russian air defenses that could be compromised by the unacceptable Turkish decision.
As Mr. Pence rightly said, “Turkey must choose: Does it want to remain a critical partner of the most successful military alliance in the history of the world, or does it want to risk the security of that partnership by making reckless decisions that undermine our alliance?”
The decisions by Germany and Turkey, and the justifiably angry reaction in Washington, are symptoms of a deeper problem in the alliance. As MIT Professor Barry Posen, a leading national security scholar, put it in a recent New York Times op-ed, NATO long ago achieved its original purpose of defending a weak Europe from a strong Soviet Union and today has no clear mission.
Polls show Germans would rather increase social spending than increase defense spending. Why, asks Professor Posen, should the United States make it easy for Germany to take such a position by promising to defend it against any attack?
Today, France and Germany alone have a larger population and much larger economies than Russia, and France has nuclear weapons. Yet Europe still relies on the United States to provide the military strength that deters Russia and preserves world peace.
Germany and France have said they are unhappy with President Trump, who not only wants them to do more for NATO but also wants them to lower trade barriers to U.S. goods. On defense, Professor Posen suggests it is time for them to go their own way.
We would like to see NATO continue its long, successful alliance with a new mission of stabilizing a world threatened by Russia, China, Iran and a Middle East torn by war. But it must be an alliance of equals in which every nation pulls its weight. There is no other basis for cooperation and sharing risk.