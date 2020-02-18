Editorial: NASA should step up Earth's defense against asteroids

Last Saturday, a kilometer-wide rock whizzed by at 34,000 mph, causing a momentary media sensation. It missed us by about 3.6 million miles, about 15 times the distance between Earth and the moon.
A small change in direction, however, would have sent it hurtling our way with the potential for damage so catastrophic that a British expert said it would have put us “back into the Middle Ages.”
Space is full of these rocks, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has tracked them for decades. It has found more that 22,000 orbiting the sun between Earth and Mars alone, including 9,000 big enough to create major damage and 1,000 that could actually threaten life on Earth. One such rock hit here 66 million years ago, an event that scientists believe led to the extinction of most dinosaurs.
Smaller rocks regularly rain down on Earth and burn up in the atmosphere, creating meteor showers.
NASA has done a good job of tracking the big ones; in the past two months alone, it identified seven large asteroids capable of doing large-scale damage to Earth. The agency found 34 of them in the past year.
But NASA has been slower to test ways to protect Earth, and that’s a problem that should become a higher priority. Last summer, a poll by the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center found that two-thirds of Americans favored a NASA focus on asteroids and comets that could threaten Earth, compared to only 27 percent who favored a manned mission to Mars.
The Trump administration, which wants NASA to focus on Mars, shortsightedly canceled the Asteroid Redirect Mission (ARM) that would have tested the potential for robot spacecraft to deflect the path of hazardous asteroids.
But the administration has supported another program with a similar aim, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). It’s designed to see if giving an asteroid a nudge is enough to change its course. DART is expected to launch sometime between December and May 2021 and will meet up with the asteroid Didymos on Oct. 7, 2022.
DART will be aimed not at the main asteroid but at its “moon,” a smaller body circling Didymos. The result will be measured by telescopes.
This will be the first practical test of two competing theories. Edward Teller, father of the H-bomb, speculated that it would take a gigaton nuclear explosion to divert an Earth-killer asteroid. Others think a smaller intervention could work, and it’s obvious that smaller nudges would be preferable.
The earlier NASA and other national space agencies can determine that an asteroid poses a danger to us, the more time they have to find a way to change its course.
Last Thursday, NASA said if an object is verified to be on a trajectory toward Earth, the potential collision will likely be known several years out — enough time to plan a mission. NASA went on to say that such a mission would use existing technology, but the trouble is, no one knows if it might work. So a lot is riding on DART.
Smaller space rocks can escape detection and still do a lot of damage. Seven years ago, a meteorite about 56 feet across and weighing only 11,000 tons exploded about 15 miles above Chelyabinsk, Russia, with the force of about a half-megaton nuclear weapon. It damaged buildings and injured more than 1,000 people.
It should be clear the Earth needs a worldwide warning and management network to address such threats. It might sound like science fiction, but one day it could be all too real.