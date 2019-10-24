In a recent newspaper column marking the 400th anniversary of slaves being brought to the New World, the head of the Smithsonian Institution quoted author James Baldwin:
“To accept one’s past — one’s history — is not the same thing as drowning in it; it is learning how to use it. An invented past can never be used; it cracks and crumbles under the pressures of life like clay in a season of drought.”
That’s deep. So too is Charleston’s role in the story of Africans in America. And it is therefore fitting for the city and its people to take stewardship of that evolving story. This morning, we break ground on the long-planned International African American Museum.
The museum, rising on the spot where legions of Africans forcibly became Americans, will be a window into the past, but more importantly, a portal to the future for the people who pass through it.
It should be a point of pride for all Charlestonians and a vehicle for people everywhere to, as Mr. Baldwin said, learn how to use it.
What is really being built will be a mirror, not a monument or mausoleum. And for that there are many people to thank, including former Mayor Joe Riley, who spearheaded the fundraising effort. And of course the museum’s founding CEO, Michael Boulware Moore — a great-great-grandson of Robert Smalls, who as a slave commandeered a ship in Charleston Harbor and slipped away to freedom during the Civil War.
What will make the museum a success will be the people who come to visit to more accurately reflect on how this great nation came into being — because they are ones who will shape its future.
Today’s groundbreaking ceremony will include Mr. Moore and new CEO Bernard Powers to talk about what the future holds. The Rev. Eric S.C. Manning, pastor at Mother Emanuel AME Church, will deliver a blessing, and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn will join Mr. Riley for the keynote speech.
The anticipated turnout bodes well for the museum. The free tickets were quickly snatched up, but the 10 a.m. event will also be live-streamed on the museum’s Facebook page.
The building is just the beginning. The true work will begin when the museum doors open in 2021.