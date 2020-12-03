Editorial: MUSC should preserve its 19th century home before buying another

It’s a good and natural thing that the Medical University of South Carolina is poised to purchase a historic Rutledge Avenue home for use as additional educational space as its enrollment grows. One of the many features that make Charleston special is how downtown schools, such as the College of Charleston and Ashley Hall, have incorporated many older homes into their campuses.
But before — or at least as — MUSC looks to expand in this way, it also should fix up the historic home it already owns.
The brick single house at 141½ Ashley Ave. has been a blighted, boarded-up fixture on downtown’s landscape for decades and often has been cited as a prime example of the city’s ongoing challenges with demolition by neglect.
The home stands in the shadow of MUSC’s former Children’s Hospital; a neighboring historic home was dismantled and rebuilt in rural Berkeley County. To its credit, MUSC has kept the home buttoned up to prevent its collapse, but by far the most effective way to preserve a structure is to put it back into use. MUSC has said restoring the house would cost more than $1.5 million, and it has been open to ideas for selling it or incorporating it into its campus.
But neither has happened.
Kristopher King, executive director of the Preservation Society of Charleston, has long bemoaned the state of the home. “I recognize that their (MUSC’s) mission is not preserving old houses,” he said in a 2014 interview, “but we also recognize that they operate in the middle of a historic neighborhood.”
Meanwhile, the school is looking to spend about $3.9 million on properties at 159 and 159½ Rutledge Ave., about a block away, for an addition to its College of Health Professions, which anticipates a 20% enrollment increase by 2025.
“The college does not have adequate space to accommodate this growth,” MUSC told the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, according to The Post and Courier’s Mary Katherine Wildeman.
We’re not suggesting the house at 141½ Ashley is suitable for the use planned for the Rutledge Avenue property, which contains a home built around 1845 and is significantly larger. But we are wary of seeing MUSC acquire another 19th century house even closer to the heart of the historic district when its record for stewarding such properties has such a notable blemish on it.
MUSC has had its share of historic preservation successes in recent years: Its renovation of the Sebring Aimar House on Calhoun Street and the former Porter School and St. Lukes Chapel off Ashley Avenue have beautified its campus and softened how the large institution integrates into the city’s smaller-scale historic neighborhoods. It should summon the will and imagination to tackle 141½ Ashley in a similar way.