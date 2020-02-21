Editorial: MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, designed with patients in mind

Children’s health care across the state will take an important step forward Saturday morning, when ambulances begin transferring about 200 patients a few blocks west in downtown Charleston, from the Medical University of South Carolina’s children’s hospital to its impressive new facility.
MUSC’s current children’s hospital opened around 1987, and its new 625,000-square-foot building not only provides 20% more beds but also incorporates new technology and innovations in care. For instance, sick mothers and children may remain together in a room, as separate doctors care for each. Researchers in Sweden have found such togetherness often reduces the length of stay and leads to better outcomes.
The new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital also offers an advanced fetal care center, the state’s most comprehensive pediatric heart center and entire floors dedicated to children with heart problems and those battling cancer. It also boasts an MRI scanner specifically built for smaller patients.
From a distance, the building’s architecture resembles that of the nearby Ashley River Tower, MUSC’s landmark hospital (and logo). The main difference is the recessed seventh floor, designed to create an outdoor area for families to eat, relax and soak up impressive views.
Those involved with the project, including chief medical officer Dr. Mark Scheurer, stressed how much patients, families and caregivers were involved in its design. Twenty-six different working teams, each of which included former patients or their family members, provided input.
That’s why the new hospital has not only a large indoor and outdoor recreation area on the seventh floor but also children’s play areas and family lounges on every floor. That’s why most patients will get a room with a great view, and visitors will find their way through colorful, well-marked corridors. It’s also why all rooms are private, and most spaces are decorated with creations from more than 60 local and regional artists.
“It really is about putting patients and families first,” Dr. Scheurer said.
Kelly Loyd, a mother who gave birth to twins 11½ weeks early, was among the most active volunteers in guiding the design. Her input was a key reason the labor and delivery rooms on the fourth floor have their own designated elevator, which already has earned the nickname “Stork.”
The building’s design also recognizes the reality that its site is among the most flood-prone parts of downtown Charleston. Essentially, the ground floor is largely a lobby area, one designed to get wet without hindering care to those on upper floors. The helipad on the roof also was built hearty enough to handle the Coast Guard’s Jayhawk helicopter should a large-scale evacuation ever be called for.
Most families probably hope they will never need to admit someone here, except perhaps to the hospital’s fourth floor labor and delivery rooms. But if they do, they will discover a building unlike almost any hospital they’ve seen.
Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members,” and Dr. Scheuer said a children’s hospital “is one of the best reflections of a community.” Seen in this light, the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital should serve as a point of pride for people across this state, even for those who may never take a step inside.