The corporatization of medicine has made it easy to forget that the Medical University of South Carolina is a university, not just a hospital, and that it’s a government agency, not a private business.

MUSC trustees seem to be having an especially difficult time remembering that.

We learned a couple of years ago that the trustees have a taste for fine wine, fine restaurants and extravagant Christmas parties, paid for by an affiliated nonprofit whose spending meets the S.C. Supreme Court’s definition of public funds. And now a review by The Post and Courier’s Mary Katherine Wildeman and Jerrel Floyd shows that the trustees also have a taste for secrecy.

Well, we knew that. What we didn’t know until now was that in a state with one of the weakest open-meetings laws in the nation, MUSC may have the worst record of conducting its business in secret. Last year, the board met in open session for 19 hours — and behind closed doors for 48 hours. That’s 72 % of its meeting time.

The reporters didn’t look at all government boards — there are several hundred across the state — but government watchers (including us) have never heard of anything that approaches that ratio. And other boards reviewed didn’t come close. Charleston’s City Council spent only 4 % of its meeting time behind closed doors, for instance, and Clemson’s governing board around 10 %. The reporters had to go out of state, to the University of North Carolina, to get to 50 %.

Now, the board’s meeting mostly in private doesn’t in itself mean it’s violating the law. It could simply be that MUSC’s board members talk a lot more slowly or argue a lot more about things state law allows them to argue about in private, or that they’re not very bright and have to have things explained to them over and over. It could mean they’re much more efficient than other boards at conducting their public business.

Editorial: SC government needs to stop keeping secrets from the public South Carolina’s Freedom of Information law has always had two major flaws: It allows our government to keep way too much information secret, and it’s routinely ignored.

But it does raise suspicions. Those suspicions are heightened when the board’s chairman issues a statement declaring: “When examining the complex health issues that face our state, this board must be prepared to spend as much time and thought as necessary to conduct appropriate and confidential due diligence before deciding on any given matter.”

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

By definition, there’s nothing illegal about having “appropriate” conversations in private. But that whole sentence either was crafted to divert our attention from the topic at hand or else displays a grotesque misunderstanding of what state law allows.

Editorial: If Commerce doesn’t come clean on incentives, it’s time to change FOI law We always knew the S.C. Commerce Department was secretive about the economic incentives it doles out to lure companies to our state, but we didn’t realize how much so until last week, when a state senator went to court to challenge that secrecy.

The sorts of discussions that MUSC might legally conduct in private would involve security, legal advice, contracts it’s negotiating, and the hiring, firing or potential disciplinary actions involving specific employees.

State law does not allow the board to kick the public out in order to, say, do long-term planning or strategic visioning or brainstorming. It does not allow the board to kick the public out to discuss who it wants to serve, how it wants to expand its reach or what sort of care should be prioritized. It certainly does not allow the board to kick the public out simply because it has decided that certain sensitive topics should be treated as “confidential.”

The longer any public body meets in secret, the greater its chances of straying into topics it’s illegal to discuss. And acting illegally or arrogantly dismissing questions about its secrecy makes it hard for the public to trust that the board is acting in our best interest.

MUSC is an important part of our community and state, but if it wants our business and our financial support, it has to maintain our trust. After all, there are lots of other hospitals to choose from. South Carolina even has another medical school.