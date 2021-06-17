Editorial: MUSC led on requiring vaccines. It offers lessons others should follow.

The Medical University of South Carolina was among the nation’s first health care systems to require all its employees — more than 17,000 total, spread across the state — to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Its positive experience shows that other hospitals and nursing homes should not hesitate to follow suit.
MUSC’s deadline for employees arrived earlier this week, and more than 99% of them met it. Only 102 had not as of Thursday, and that number is expected to drop. Of those who complied, the vast majority got a shot. About 1,896 opted for a medical or religious waiver, which MUSC allowed; most who sought an exemption were employees who already had contracted COVID-19. Current evidence shows those who have had COVID have immunity similar to those who have received a COVID shot.
Dr. Patrick Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, said requiring employees to be vaccinated was simply the right thing to do to protect MUSC’s patients, visitors and employees.
“The pandemic is not quite gone,” he said in a video explaining the policy to employees. “This policy is no different than the policy requiring influenza vaccines every year or the policy requiring certain vaccinations like MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) or tetanus or hepatitis B before you start working at MUSC. It’s about safety. This will help all of us.”
The notion of employers requiring their employees to get vaccinated is unfortunately controversial, but even a misguided bill the S.C. Senate passed this spring to prohibit such vaccine requirements carved out an exception for hospitals, nursing homes and health care facilities. These places should take the lead in requiring vaccinations because their patients and residents include those most vulnerable to COVID.
While many understand that, even MUSC faced pushback. “I probably had several dozen employees contact me personally, and I personally either had a conversation or communication with them,” Dr. Cawley said, adding that he is unaware of any employee who left his or her job as a result of the requirement. Creating a policy for medical and religious exemptions helped, as did an extended time frame for requiring the shots. The policy was announced in early April; most employees had until this week to comply.
MUSC also heard from anti-vaccine groups and individuals, “but overwhelmingly, the public response was positive,” he said. “We got a lot of emails back saying, ‘Thank you for doing this. I feel safer coming to your facility.’”
The Houston Methodist hospital system in Texas announced its mandatory vaccination policy about two weeks before MUSC, and it faced more robust resistance from its employees. More than 100 employees filed a federal lawsuit to stop the hospital system from making a vaccination a requirement to remain in their jobs.
U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes made the right call when she ruled against them Saturday, saying: “Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus. It is a choice made to keep staff, patients and their families safer. (Plaintiff and registered nurse Jennifer) Bridges can freely choose to accept or refuse a COVID-19 vaccine; however, if she refuses, she will simply need to work somewhere else.”
Judge Hughes’ ruling might not be the last word in that case; it certainly won’t end the larger debate over how far health care institutions can go to protect their patients, staff and visitors from the coronavirus. But legal experts say courts likely will uphold such requirements, especially in a public health crisis, as long as employers provide reasonable exemptions. While COVID vaccines so far have been authorized only for emergency use, all evidence shows that even with a very small incidence of related health problems, they are safe and highly effective.
Other hospital leaders across South Carolina and beyond undoubtedly have been following the Houston Methodist case and MUSC’s vaccination mandate. Those experiences so far should give those leaders ample encouragement to take the same step to protect the vulnerable populations they serve.