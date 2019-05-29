Special counsel Robert Mueller made his first public appearance Wednesday since being appointed two years ago to investigate whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election. He did so to make the principled declaration that he would have nothing to say about the matter that is not contained in his now public report.
We applaud his decision not to take part in partisan political efforts led by congressional Democrats to reopen and expand his investigation, possibly leading to the attempted impeachment of President Donald Trump.
As Mr. Mueller pointed out in his statement, Attorney General William Barr decided to make the special counsel’s report largely very public, a decision “we appreciate” as one taken “in good faith.” Those remarks appeared to soften earlier reports that Mr. Mueller felt his findings had been treated unfairly by Mr. Barr.
In the report and in his remarks Wednesday, Mr. Mueller found there was insufficient evidence to prove an illegal conspiracy or any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
But the report, and Mr. Mueller on Wednesday, left open the possibility that Mr. Trump had tried to obstruct justice by his behavior toward the investigation. “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” he declared.
In our view, Attorney General Barr reached the right decision when he found that Mr. Trump did not obstruct justice or cover up evidence, citing the full cooperation of the White House with the Mueller probe and the investigation’s own finding that there was no collusion.
The Constitution requires that charging any president with a crime must be made by impeachment. But Mr. Mueller declined to testify willingly before Congress on his findings.
His position was firm regarding the possibility that he might be subpoenaed to testify before one or more Democratic-controlled House committees. “Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report,” he said. “It contains our findings and analysis and the reasons for the decisions we made. We chose those words carefully and the work speaks for itself. And the report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.”
That leaves it up to the Democratic-controlled House to decide how to proceed. House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., in a statement following Mr. Muller’s comments Wednesday, said, “Given that special counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the president, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump — and we will do so.”
Mr. Nadler’s statement falls short of announcing impeachment proceedings. But it fits the current Democratic strategy of keeping the issue alive and making Mr. Trump the central issue of the 2020 presidential campaign. Mr. Mueller is wise to steer clear of that political mess to preserve his reputation for impartiality and integrity.