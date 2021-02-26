Editorial: Much is murky about best vaccine policy for SC. One thing is abundantly clear.

Contrary to what you’d hear if you listen to … well, just about anybody … there’s no clearly right order of priority for COVID-19 vaccinations.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and DHEC have insisted that people age 65 and up remain at the head of the line, along with health care workers and nursing home residents, because they’re statistically more likely to be hospitalized and to die from the virus.

But the CDC actually recommends — and several states agree — putting teachers and other essential workers in line ahead of the 65-75 cohort, in part because it’s so important to keep them on the job and many of them are in positions where they’re more likely than younger seniors to get infected and spread the virus to others.

Because there’s no clearly right or wrong way to prioritize, we continue to believe that teachers should be next in line in South Carolina, ahead of all the other essential workers, even up there alongside those 65 and up. Not because they’re more vulnerable to death or even infection — they clearly are not, and in fact they’re less vulnerable to infection that most essential workers — but out of hard-nosed pragmatism.

Our children desperately need to be back in the classroom — for their own short- and long-term well-being, for their parents’ financial well-being and our state’s economic well-being. Yet a small portion of teachers are unwilling to return to the classroom before they’re vaccinated, we’re in the middle of a teacher shortage, where we can’t afford to lose more teachers, and that is driving decisions by school boards to keep students in half the state's schools locked out of the classroom most or in some cases all of the time.

As state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman told a House panel Tuesday, she wants teachers bumped to the front of the next line because: “My intent is to take away any excuse of a school person saying, ‘We can’t open up.’ They need to be open.”

The good news, DHEC director Dr. Edward Simmer told that same panel, is that South Carolina could move into Phase 1B — which includes teachers and other essential workers — by mid-March. That's as early as teachers could be vaccinated if the House were to pass the Senate bill that would push others aside for a week of teacher vaccinations.

Although teachers wouldn’t technically be at the front of that line, the schools have all worked with local providers on plans for mass vaccination events that likely will put them effectively at the front of the line.

Whoever is at the front of the S.C. vaccination line, though, this much should be clear: Everybody administering the vaccine needs to obey the rules. So we applaud DHEC’s decision to cut off the supply of vaccines for Horry County Fire Rescue, which invited all “full-time, part-time, and temporary (county) employees as well as volunteers and interns who work within the capacity of county departments” to be vaccinated.

Contrary to the agency’s arrogant denial of wrongdoing, nobody who speaks English could have thought that was allowed, and DHEC is right not only to insist that its rules be followed but to make a very public example of the agency. We hope other vaccine providers take note. This isn't a matter of giving an occasional dose to a younger person to prevent it from being thrown away because some seniors didn’t show up for their scheduled shots; that’s essential, and if anything providers should be punished for not doing that. This was a deliberate decision to disregard DHEC's rules.

Frankly, everybody on the receiving end of vaccinations needs a little perspective here. Even those of us last in line benefit every time a vaccination is given to anyone. Because that reduces the number of people who can spread the virus.

It’s not an accident that the numbers of people infected, hospitalized and dying are declining across the nation and here in South Carolina. And it’s not because we’re suddenly doing a better job at wearing masks and keeping our distance — although we are doing better than we did over the holidays. It’s because there are fewer hosts: A growing number of people are vaccinated, and the huge and still-growing number are at least temporarily immune because they’ve already been infected.

But we have to keep driving down the number of hosts, not just to protect the unvaccinated but also to reduce the chance the virus will mutate into something vaccines won’t stop. And for that to happen, we have to keep getting shots into arms, which means we have to avoid making people so frustrated that they give up on scheduling an appointment.

DHEC has done a good job of working out its early scheduling disaster, and Mr. McMaster was right to push hospitals to iron out their own scheduling kinks. But there's a difference between being aggressive and being reckless, and MUSC’s announcement Monday that it has had to reschedule some appointments because the recent winter storms across the South delayed vaccine delivery should remind us that there’s a downside to scheduling too aggressively.

Even Walmart’s just-in-time delivery system results in empty shelves when weather disrupts the supply chain. It's better to have the vaccine remain in the deep-freeze a couple of extra days than to run the risk of having to turn away people with appointments.