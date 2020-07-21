Editorial: Mounting debt will lead to difficult choices

The novel coronavirus has led the federal government to run up the national debt at an unprecedented rate. The numbers are mind-numbing but essential indicators of our economic health.
The government spent $1.1 trillion in June, more than twice its normal outlays, and the deficit grew to $864 billion.
The deficit for all of fiscal 2019 was only slightly higher, $984 billion. But the deficit for the first nine months of this fiscal year was $2.7 trillion and rising.
All of this debt was taken on in an effort to prevent the economy from collapsing from the pandemic shock. There is no question something needed to be done. But debts have to be repaid, and that is going to pose serious problems once the COVID-19 crisis is behind us. So it’s wise to keep an eye on what’s cooking in Congress with respect to more stimulus packages that add to the mountain of debt.
That is especially true because this is an election year, and politicians of both parties are bidding cash for your vote, figuring they won’t be the ones to pay in future years. The high bidders, so far, are Democrats.
The Hill newspaper reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected Senate GOP proposals to set a ceiling of $1 trillion to $1.3 trillion on new spending to combat the effects of the novel coronavirus. “That’s not enough, we need more,” she recently told reporters. About $1.3 trillion of the $3 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress in May remains unspent, so there should be no economic urgency for new funds. The political need is another question.
In this bidding game, Democrats have the upper hand because Republicans don’t want to be portrayed as Scrooges with so many people still out of work and businesses struggling mightily. Also, as the party out of power except in the House, Democrats have nothing to lose in the short time between now and the general election by making large demands. A trillion dollars for state and local governments is on their list.
But for extraordinary federal largesse nothing quite matches the proposal by Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Charles Schumer of New York for a multiyear extension of the generous $600-a-week federal unemployment bonus. That works out to $15 per hour, a wage that is more than 63% of American workers earn on the job.
The federal unemployment bonus, which comes on top of state unemployment benefits, was enacted by Congress in March and rapidly is approaching its July 31 expiration date. The bonus has been taken by about 30 million Americans and, as many economists have warned, there is evidence that unfortunately some of the unemployed will not return to work until it ends.
In light of the rebounding infection rate in many parts of the nation, there is an argument for extending the bonus through Dec. 31 as an emergency measure despite the likelihood that it would slow the wider recovery. President Donald Trump, no doubt with an eye on votes, is reported to favor an extension through 2020.
But the Wyden-Schumer proposal would go far beyond that, extending the bonus under certain conditions for about five years into 2024. The proposal would cost nearly $1 trillion over those years, according to the American Action Forum, a center-right think tank with a reputation for careful estimates. It has consistently opposed the bonus as wage distortion and bad for the economy.
Whoever wins in November will have to cope with the effects of this extraordinary borrowing. Keeping the total down as much as possible is a first step toward coping.
Even before the unsustainable borrowing spree, long-range projections of budget patterns from the Congressional Budget Office pointed to an urgent need to rein in spending or increase taxes, or both. Another extraordinary round of borrowing would make the need more pressing, and the choices more difficult.