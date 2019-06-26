Imagine if the first time you went to a new grocery store, the manager sized you up and decided how much she expected you to spend every month, and used her guess to charge you a monthly fee, on top of your grocery bill, for the right to shop there. If you spent more than the manager expected, you’d get hit with an extra bill. If you spent less, even if you spent less month after month for years, you’d still have to keep paying the high fee, unless you went through an appeals process to get the fee reduced.
Ridiculous, right? No one would shop at that grocery store.
But often when we’re dealing with utilities, we don’t have a choice about where to shop; that’s why monopoly utilities are either regulated or owned by government.
That inflated grocery fee is what the Snee Farm Lakes Homeowners Association says Mount Pleasant Waterworks has been charging to commercial customers for years. The utility pretty much acknowledges as much, although it explains the fee as a payment to reserve capacity. But the two sides disagree about the moral question of whether it’s fair to charge this fee (hold that thought) as well as the legal questions of whether 1) it’s legal to charge customers based on a projection and 2) whether it would be legal to charge the fee even if it were based on good numbers.
As it stands, a court will answer those legal questions, after lawyers for both sides make a lot more arguments. But this isn’t the sort of thing that water customers or taxpayers should have to pay lawyers to argue about. It’s not the sort of thing a judge should have to spend time on. That’s because this isn’t a dispute between two businesses or between a business and an individual. It’s a dispute between a government agency and citizens, and it is the obligation of government to answer the moral question without even considering whether it might be able to convince a judge that it’s legal.
In agreeing to let the lawsuit proceed as a class action, Circuit Judge Bentley Price noted that the utility says it’s the responsibility of the customer to petition it “if the customer wants to be charged only for the water it actually uses.”
If the customer wants to be charged only for the water it actually uses. That pretty much sums up how unfair and wrong the utility’s position is.
It’s not uncommon for utilities to charge a small, flat facilities fee for the right to purchase its product; check out your Dominion power bill for an example.
But if you’re going to charge people based on how much of a service they use, then the charge needs to be based on … how much of the service they actually use.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks — a municipal water and sewer authority established by the town of Mount Pleasant — should change its policy to either eliminate the fee or else adjust it on a regular basis to match actual usage, without requiring customers to appeal their inflated fees.
Then it should begin negotiations with the plaintiffs over whether it has to pay refunds and, if so, how much. If it doesn’t do this, then voters should remove members of the public works commission who refuse to right this wrong.