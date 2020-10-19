Editorial: Mount Pleasant takes a sensible step as seas continue to rise

Mount Pleasant has joined many of its neighboring governments in requiring new buildings to be built even higher than federal flood rules require, a sensible step that should give its future buildings a longer life.
The town already has required new construction to be 1 foot above the Federal Emergency Management Agency requirement, also known as the base flood elevation. Town Council recently agreed to double that and require 2 feet of additional elevation, beginning Jan. 29.
The impact on new construction will depend on how high the building site is above sea level. Some new homes and stores will be affected; others won’t. We’re not surprised council’s decision was unanimous, particularly since Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville and Charleston County recently took similar steps.
Rob Rogerson, Mount Pleasant’s manager for building inspections, said the new standard could reduce what town property owners pay for flood insurance. Another plus is the incremental yet important progress toward reducing our vulnerability to flooding and sea-level rise.
“Elevation, of course, is a pretty important part of resiliency,” Mr. Rogerson said, according to The Post and Courier’s David Slade. “With sea-level rise, even if people are skeptical about what causes it, that’s something we’ve been seeing here.” The change also affects older buildings that undergo significant renovation — work that costs more than half of what the building is worth.
The problem with much of the debate over climate change and sea-level rise is the uncertainty over what people can — and should — do to reduce the impacts of sea-level rise. We have made much progress as a community during the past decade coming to a consensus that this is a problem. Of course, that progress has mainly come from observing the obvious, such as the sunny-day flooding this weekend, when a high tide Sunday morning topped 8 feet, sending saltwater onto Charleston’s North Market and East Battery streets and Lockwood Drive — all without a drop of rain. Many of us drive over bridges each day and see firsthand a growing number of tidal events that have swamped marshes, often to the point where there’s little Spartina grass left showing above the water.
Requiring new construction and major renovation to surpass the current federal flood guidelines is a very sensible and effective response to making the Lowcountry more resilient. It raises the cost of construction, but creating buildings that will survive for multiple generations builds a community’s wealth over the long haul. Charleston is a poster child for that.
There’s less agreement about other steps to address our rising seas, such as reducing carbon emissions that many scientists agree are causing our planet to warm. Certainly, those steps are more challenging, and their local impact is far more difficult to measure. In the meantime, we must continue adapting to the water as best we can.