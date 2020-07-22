Editorial: Mount Pleasant should settle its dispute over Shem Creek garage

Rarely has a particular building gone from being so publicly embraced to so publicly ridiculed in a short period of time — even before it was built.
But that’s the history behind the office and parking garage built at Mill Street and Coleman Boulevard, near the bridge over Mount Pleasant’s iconic Shem Creek. Town Council should settle its long-standing dispute with the garage’s developer and move on.
After all, the garage never would have been built had Town Council not asked for it in the first place.
Of course, that was several years and two mayors ago, when then-Mayor Billy Swails convinced Town Council that the best approach to solving the parking crunch in this popular part of town would be to strike a public-private deal with a developer who would build a garage there. When a standalone garage was deemed unfeasible, the project grew to add office space that would increase demand for parking during the day.
The benefit to the town was that it would get more parking — that the town would not have to staff or maintain — in one of its most visited areas. The new garage would be available to the public on nights and weekends, the peak demand time for Shem Creek’s bars and restaurants. Fewer parked cars would spill into the nearby neighborhood.
To make the numbers work, Town Council agreed in 2013 to contribute $185,000 in hotel tax money each year for 15 years. Shortly afterward, everything hit the fan.
The dramatic change in public opinion on the garage — fed by the nascent Save Shem Creek group — led to an epic fight against the project, one that eventually contributed to a complete turnover among the town’s elected leaders. But that fight never could change the reality that the town had struck a deal.
That’s why it wasn’t a surprise when Circuit Judge Maite Murphy issued an order this month to require the town to pay more than $2.6 million, plus legal costs, to the Shem Creek Development Group.
We understand that fighting this garage project has been a very politically popular cause, but it also has been a very expensive one. The group had offered in 2016 to settle for $1.75 million, but Town Council rejected that offer.
Of course, it could appeal further and kick the can of political pain down the road, but governments have an obligation to act as honest brokers, and that means accepting court rulings that are not clearly wrong; this one was not. Beyond the moral duty, appealing this decision simply wouldn’t be in the interest of town taxpayers. Fighting this in court to the bitter end seems unlikely to the change the outcome — and might only result in a bigger legal bill that taxpayers might have to pay. The town’s excellent credit rating might even take a hit, costing taxpayers even more in hidden future costs.
Town Administrator Eric DeMoura told The Post and Courier’s David Slade that the settlement would not be covered by the town’s insurance. Town Council has discussed the ruling behind closed doors but has not indicated what its next move will be.
Brandon Gaskins, the attorney representing the developers, told Mr. Slade that he’s pleased with the judge’s ruling, “but as a resident and taxpayer of Mount Pleasant, I’m disappointed that town officials allowed it to go this far. Over the past five years the town had multiple opportunities to resolve this matter and avoid this result.”
Many cities and towns across South Carolina have pursued public-private deals that aim to create new development or redevelopment that neither the municipal government nor the private sector could bring about on its own.
These deals can breathe new economic vitality and even quality of life into our communities. But entering into such a deal means both sides must live up to their end, even when there’s an unexpectedly dramatic change in the political winds.