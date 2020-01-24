This past week was considered the first big test of Charleston’s new ordinance designed to limit the proliferation of hotels in its historic district, but the outcome of that test varies rather dramatically depending on who is giving the grade.
For Jacob Lindsey, the city’s planning director, the new ordinance did its job, but to Winslow Hastie, CEO of Historic Charleston Foundation, “it failed miserably as far as I’m concerned.”
The ordinance was written specially to allow the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals to weigh whether a proposed hotel would contribute to a mixed-use district in the city. On Tuesday, the board reviewed three hotel requests in light of those new rules.
And the board ultimately voted to approve two of the projects, including a long-planned reuse of the former Morris Sokol furniture store site on King Street and a new hotel at 245 Huger St., which City Council added to Charleston’s hotel overlay zone last year.
The controversy mostly stemmed from the third case, a request to convert a planned nine-story office building into a new hotel. It ultimately did not pass, losing on a 3-3 vote, but Mr. Hastie said he was surprised to see the board have such a difficult time with the decision, even though the site is just south of the Morris Sokol project and just west of a previously approved hotel at 411 Meeting St.
For an ordinance designed to ensure the peninsula would remain a diverse mix of uses, the board came incredibly close to approving three major new hotels essentially on the same block. “It’s like the straw that broke the camel’s back yet again,” Mr. Hastie said. Reporter Emily Williams notes that Capers Barr, the attorney representing 82 Mary’s owners, argued that even with the three new hotels, the broader area would remain a diverse mixed-use district. By that logic — which half the members found compelling — no hotels would ever be turned down since there will always be a larger, more diverse area.
Clearly, there is more work to be done.
Fortunately, the city recognizes the lingering tension here — and the challenge of interpreting a complex new set of hotel zoning rules. Mr. Lindsey said he hopes to hold a workshop, ideally before March, during which the new ordinance’s intricacies can be explained more fully to city staff, neighborhood groups, property owners and others. “This is certainly a complex ordinance,” he said. “It has a lot of elements to it, and even experienced staff and board members are going to have to learn the nuances of it as we go.”
That workshop needs to happen soon. Not only should it educate everyone more broadly about the city’s new rules, but it also could kick-start a public discussion on whether these new rules are enough to rein in a hotel building boom that, if left unchecked, will threaten to alter forever the character of historic Charleston. It’s far from clear whether City Council’s work here is done, though it also makes sense to see what happens under the new ordinance before trying something else.
Meanwhile, those concerned about the potential for new hotels to squeeze out other uses downtown can take heart by what didn’t happen Tuesday. Mr. Lindsey said the new ordinance should be measured not only by what unfolds whenever a proposed hotel goes before the city’s zoning board, but also by hotel applications that never get that far.
Of course, hardly anyone outside the city’s planning department knows about those applications, but Mr. Lindsey assures us they’re real. “That’s the thing most people don’t see, ones that are being blocked before ever becoming public.”
Still, many who care deeply about this city rightfully fret over its ever-growing concentration of hotel rooms — and a rapidly shrinking number of hardware stores, offices and other uses important for downtown’s livability. Charleston is not Las Vegas, and our tourism industry is rooted in the reality that this is a regular city, albeit one that has a deep, significant history and one of the nation’s best preserved collections of early American architecture.
The city government, its residents, preservation groups, all of us, need to ensure we’re doing all we can to keep it that way.