Editorial: More than a very few should pay for our infrastructure upgrades

President Joe Biden is in discussions with Senate Republicans on an infrastructure funding bill, and they may be close to agreement on the types of infrastructure that should be paid for and the size of the eight-year investment program that would address real needs in our highways, rail, mass transit, airports, seaports, waterways and broadband availability.
The investment is needed. We hope the two sides can come together on this; it would be good for the nation. But the largest question is how to pay for it all. The administration and Senate Republicans remain far apart on that question — and on the need for President’s Biden’s plan to include social safety net items in the legislation. Republicans want infrastructure investments paid for by those who use them through user fees, such as the gasoline tax. That makes sense.
Mr. Biden wants to close corporate tax loopholes and raise corporate tax rates and says such changes will cover the costs of his plan. During a March 31 speech in Pittsburgh, he said he is open to other tax proposals “so long as they do not impose any tax increase on people making less than $400,000.”
That’s a pretty small segment of the population Mr. Biden wants to tax. According to data from the Tax Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service, about 97.5% of tax returns in 2018 had incomes of less than $400,000. So Mr. Biden is saying he does not want the vast majority of the nation’s taxpayers to contribute anything for the infrastructure improvements or for that matter any of his budget-busting proposals.
Mr. Biden’s remark brings to mind the words of the late Sen. Russell Long, a Louisiana Democrat who chaired the Senate Finance Committee from 1965 through 1981. He famously said the popular view of taxes is “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax the fellow behind the tree.”
Mr. Biden’s claim that his proposed corporate tax increases will not affect ordinary Americans is disingenuous at best. Numerous studies show that corporations either pass along the costs of taxes to their customers or cut spending on new jobs. In both cases ordinary Americans indirectly bear the costs.
A 65-year-old mechanism already exists for paying the federal share of highway costs. It’s called the Highway Trust Fund. Unfortunately, the trust fund is broke and will have to be bailed out by federal debt to the tune of $189 billion by 2030, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The debt is caused by two problems. The gasoline tax has not been adjusted for inflation since it was set at 18.4 cents a gallon in 1993 when a dollar was worth nearly twice what it is today. And highway usage has grown continuously while the amount of fuel consumed has not grown proportionately. That’s good from an environmental point of view, but bad for highway finances.
The CBO says current revenue for the Highway Trust Fund will cover only about 70% of the federal share of the cost of maintaining existing highways, let alone building new ones. It would need nearly twice as much income to cover current projected costs as well as the highway portion of Mr. Biden’s bill. An addition of more than 15 cents to the current federal fuel tax would be required for at least the next 10 years.
But that would pay for only a fraction of the Biden proposal. Republicans will have to come up with other ideas to pay for other physical investments that nearly everyone agrees are greatly needed. And those who benefit most from the new investments should pay their fair share. That means most of us. If we want more public investment in better roads, ports and broadband, we are going to have to pay for it. No more passing the buck to “the fellow behind the tree.”