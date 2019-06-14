The growing number of bans on plastic bags and some other single-use plastics and Styrofoam containers along South Carolina’s coast has so far focused mostly on the more visible downsides of those throwaway items — litter and harmed wildlife, for example.
Without question, these consequences shouldn’t be overlooked in communities like Charleston that depend so directly on a healthy natural environment for economic prosperity and quality of life.
But not all plastic pollution is visible, and there may be more so-called microplastics — plastic particles, most of which form when larger plastic objects decompose — in the water and working their way up the food chain than researchers previously thought.
A recent study off the coast of California found surprising amounts of microplastics well below the ocean’s surface, including as deep as 3,000 feet.
Scientists already knew that the tiny plastic particles were a problem near the surface. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, for instance, is mostly a soup of plastic bits rather than an actual raft of trash. Finding microplastics so deep, however, suggests that the scope of the problem is far larger.
Aside from the prevalence of trash in the world’s oceans, microplastics are a concern because small marine animals consume them. Eventually, larger animals, including humans, eat smaller animals and ingest the plastics as well.
Here in Charleston, researchers have found microplastics in shrimp and oysters.
It’s still not clear what health impact microplastics have on humans and most marine animals. Another recent study estimated that the average American eats and breathes at least 74,000 plastic particles per year, prompting questions about safety.
In any case, microplastics don’t seem to be quite as imminent a threat as the larger items that can prove directly fatal to unsuspecting animals, such as when sea turtles mistake bags for jellyfish.
But the sheer amount of plastic in the water is still cause for concern. And it’s much easier to keep it out of the water in the first place than to try to clean it up.
That’s one of several reasons why efforts like the plastic bag bans in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach and other South Carolina communities are so important. It’s one of several reasons why the state Legislature should steer well clear of any effort to curtail those bans.
Switching from plastic bags to more biodegradable or reusable options won’t be nearly sufficient to reverse the troubling amount of waste that has found its way into our rivers and oceans. Some of the worst microparticle offenders — clothing, tires, water bottles — aren’t going anywhere.
But bag bans can be part of a critical shift in public thinking and personal behaviors.
And that shift doesn’t just matter for sea turtles. Most of us are accidentally eating a lot of plastic, too.