Editorial: More justice, more peace

Charleston was pulled into a wider world of raw race relations and came out bruised last weekend. Columbia was, too, along with dozens of other cities around the nation where peaceful protests by people who were rightly outraged about the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police degenerated into rioting. We hope the storm has passed, and that some good eventually comes out of it.
And importantly, we hope Charleston and other cities can learn crucial lessons about how to ensure that future protests — and there certainly will be more — don’t devolve into the dangerous mix of violence and vandalism we saw last weekend.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds has few misgivings about how he and his officers handled that lawlessness that took root after most protesters went home, despite heavy criticism from business owners and Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon, who suggested officers turned a blind eye to some of the lawbreakers.
“Nothing’s perfect,” Mr. Reynolds said, adding that one officer required some stitches and a few others got banged up.
Tragically, marauding rioters destroyed property and terrified customers along King Street and elsewhere in a spasm of violence.
There were troubling reports that police officers left some citizens unprotected during the mayhem. Officers obviously were overwhelmed.
Mr. Reynolds is developing a chronology of what happened and why, and that is a promising start to what we hope is a thorough review. This assessment should establish accountability but more importantly help create a blueprint for dealing with future unrest. This follow up also should involve Chief Reynolds and Sheriff Cannon working together on the best regional strategy for containing protests that threaten to spark violence. Our law enforcement needs to be united.
Recent polls have shown supermajorities of Americans want police to be better trained to de-escalate arrests; they want all officers outfitted with body cameras, and all misconduct and use-of-force investigations handled by outside agencies, among other things. We support such sensible steps.
Charleston is fortunate to have one of the more enlightened police departments, and it will take chiefs like Mr. Reynolds to push reforms locally and advocate for other changes on a statewide level. The chief already sees opportunity for abolishing outdated use-of-force techniques such as chokeholds and knees on necks.
We also see the potential for reform, or at least refinement, as far as handling protests themselves, though we don’t pretend to have the answers today. We appreciate the difficulty of the task: No one should minimize the challenges that law enforcement officers face when dealing with large, unorganized groups of protesters upset over excessive police force, as well as rioters intent on doing as much damage as possible.
But we also don’t want to minimize the real trauma suffered last Saturday by already suffering retailers, hotels and bars and restaurants that — just as they were reopening after a pandemic-induced shutdown — were dealt a second blow by the rioting. Even if insurance pays for broken windows and stolen merchandise, the shock of their customers’ and their changed perception of the safety of their city will linger.
These are serious concerns that need attention even as all of us work to address the larger racial problems that brought us here.
We don’t expect police to be perfect, but we also know there’s room for improvement.