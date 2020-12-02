Editorial: Mnuchin right on redirecting relief funds

The default position in our politically charged atmosphere is to assume that one side or the other is acting with hostile intent. But while that clearly happens, we shouldn’t cynically think that’s always the case.
A case in point was Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin’s recent decision to suspend funding for a series of Federal Reserve Bank emergency loans designed to help the economy survive the pandemic. He asked the Federal Reserve Board to return $445 billion in unused credit assistance, money that the Treasury Department had delivered to the Fed under the 2020 CARES Act, so it could be used to help prop up small businesses.
His decision immediately was attacked by Democrats as motivated by partisan rancor. “There can be no doubt, the Trump administration and their congressional toadies are actively trying to tank the U.S economy,” said Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce complained that by shutting down the various Fed programs, including one called the Main Street Lending Program, Mr. Mnuchin was denying the nation needed funds for pandemic recovery.
Even the Fed protested, saying it needed the money to buy corporate bonds under authority from the CARES Act.
Those views failed to consider the practical intent of Mr. Mnuchin’s actions.
“We’re not trying to hinder anything,” he said in a CNBC interview. “We don’t need this money to buy corporate bonds. We need this money to go help small businesses that are still closed.”
That would require congressional action. But as the Treasury secretary said in his letter to the Fed, the CARES Act programs that it runs have been inactive — one reason the money has not been obligated — and the money could be more useful to struggling Americans if directed toward other purposes.
Treasury does not have the authority to spend the reclaimed funds, but their availability for re-appropriation by Congress also might help resolve the legislative dispute over how much more money to allocate to a new round of pandemic relief. There has been more movement on that front this week, providing some hope that a deal can be hammered out soon.
Democrats and Republicans have been far apart on the amount to include in such a bill and disagree on where some of that money would go. Cutting the proposed amount by re-appropriating the $445 billion would go a long way toward bridging the difference between the House and the Senate proposals.
And as long as Treasury still has the funds, American Action Forum head Douglas Holtz-Eakin noted, Treasury’s action is reversible if the Fed starts making better use of the money. Mr. Holtz-Eakin admitted that initially he thought Mr. Mnuchin’s decision was mean-spirited. But after examining the issue closely, he found the Treasury secretary’s criticism of the Fed programs had merit.
If Mr. Mnuchin’s decision improves the chances for quicker action on additional pandemic relief, the nation will be better off. Now it is up to Congress. It’s hard to see hostile intent in that.